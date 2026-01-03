328 Missing Saroops Case: Punjab Police Arrests CA Of SGPC From Chandigarh
The arrest was made nearly three weeks after police registered a case in Amritsar on December 7 against 16 people, including SGPC's former chief secretary.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Amritsar: In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police arrested a chartered accountant in connection with the 328 missing saroops (sacred copies) of Guru Granth Sahib case.
Police said, the accused, Satinder Singh Kohli, who served as the CA of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), was arrested from Chandigarh. The arrest was made nearly three weeks after the police registered a case in Amritsar on December 7 against 16 people, including SGPC's former chief secretary and the CA in connection with the disappearance of saroops in 2020.
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said an FIR (no 168) was registered on July 7, 2025 regarding the disappearance of 328 holy saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. "Considering the gravity of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, which is conducting a thorough investigation. Every piece of evidence found during the investigation is being brought on record. Searches are also being carried out in the houses and offices of other accused, including the premises of Kohli in Chandigarh," he said.
Commissioner said based on search warrant from the court, raids were conducted at a total of 15 places in Punjab and Chandigarh on Saturday. These include two places in Chandigarh, eight in Amritsar city and various locations in Gurdaspur, Ropar, Tarn Taran and Amritsar rural.
Bhullar said the role of each accused has been clarified in the Ishar Singh Committee report and further action is being taken on its basis. "The investigation is still on and the possibility of more arrests in the coming days cannot be ruled out," he said.
On December 29 last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said the FIR was filed after several Sikh bodies demanded a thorough probe to find the missing saroops. Reacting to Kohli's arrest, Punjab AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the police investigation has entered a critical phase with concrete action on the ground.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Punjab government have come face to face over the action taken in the matter. An FIR was registered against 16 people in the case by Amritsar Police on December 7, 2025. However, Shiromani Committee President Harjinder Singh Dhami claimed that action has already been taken against the accused in the case. "The government is interfering in religious matters by doing politics in the matter," he had said.
