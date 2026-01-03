ETV Bharat / state

328 Missing Saroops Case: Punjab Police Arrests CA Of SGPC From Chandigarh

Amritsar: In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police arrested a chartered accountant in connection with the 328 missing saroops (sacred copies) of Guru Granth Sahib case.



Police said, the accused, Satinder Singh Kohli, who served as the CA of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), was arrested from Chandigarh. The arrest was made nearly three weeks after the police registered a case in Amritsar on December 7 against 16 people, including SGPC's former chief secretary and the CA in connection with the disappearance of saroops in 2020.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said an FIR (no 168) was registered on July 7, 2025 regarding the disappearance of 328 holy saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. "Considering the gravity of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, which is conducting a thorough investigation. Every piece of evidence found during the investigation is being brought on record. Searches are also being carried out in the houses and offices of other accused, including the premises of Kohli in Chandigarh," he said.

Commissioner said based on search warrant from the court, raids were conducted at a total of 15 places in Punjab and Chandigarh on Saturday. These include two places in Chandigarh, eight in Amritsar city and various locations in Gurdaspur, Ropar, Tarn Taran and Amritsar rural.