32-Year-Old Woman Killed In Stray Dog Attack In Chakan, CCTV Captures Horrific Incident
According to information received, the deceased has been identified as Shobha Vijay Waghmare (32), a resident of Chakan.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Pune: A 32-year-old woman died after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Chakan area of Pune district. The incident occurred around midnight on Monday near Ambethan Chowk.
According to officials, the deceased has been identified as Shobha Vijay Waghmare (32), a resident of the Chakan area. At around 2 AM on Monday night, she was walking along the service road under the flyover near Ambethan Chowk. A pack of six to seven stray dogs surrounded her and attacked her.
The entire incident is captured on CCTV cameras in the area. The footage shows Waghmare was trying to defend herself by picking up stones and attempting to drive the dogs away. However, as the dogs were in large numbers, she was unable to protect herself. The dogs attacked her hands, legs, face and neck and severely injured her. Due to heavy blood loss, she reportedly died on the spot within about 15 minutes.
On Tuesday morning, local residents found the woman’s body lying by the roadside in a partially unclothed condition. Initially, there were suspicions of murder or sexual assault. However, after examining the CCTV footage from the area, police confirmed that the woman died due to a stray dog attack.
Locals said they had repeatedly complained to authorities about the rising number of stray dogs in the Chakan industrial township and surrounding city areas, but alleged that no concrete action had been taken to address the issue.
Officials from the Chakan Municipal Council said that sterilisation and vaccination drives are being conducted to control the stray dog population. Authorities said that out of around 600 stray dogs in the city, nearly 400 have been vaccinated. However, residents question why the number of stray dogs continues to rise despite these measures.
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