ETV Bharat / state

32-Year-Old Woman Killed In Stray Dog Attack In Chakan, CCTV Captures Horrific Incident

Pune: A 32-year-old woman died after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Chakan area of Pune district. The incident occurred around midnight on Monday near Ambethan Chowk.

According to officials, the deceased has been identified as Shobha Vijay Waghmare (32), a resident of the Chakan area. At around 2 AM on Monday night, she was walking along the service road under the flyover near Ambethan Chowk. A pack of six to seven stray dogs surrounded her and attacked her.

The entire incident is captured on CCTV cameras in the area. The footage shows Waghmare was trying to defend herself by picking up stones and attempting to drive the dogs away. However, as the dogs were in large numbers, she was unable to protect herself. The dogs attacked her hands, legs, face and neck and severely injured her. Due to heavy blood loss, she reportedly died on the spot within about 15 minutes.