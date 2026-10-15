ETV Bharat / state

32-Year-Old Trader Shot Dead At His Shop In Delhi's Gautampuri Area

Police personnel conduct investigation in the aftermath of the murder, at Gautampuri in New Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

Police said the deceased, identified as Wasim, was fired upon by two motorcycle-borne attackers at his shop in Gautampuri under the Seelampur police station area in North-East Delhi. The duo immediately fled the scene after committing the crime.

According to police, they received information at around 9:04 pm that a person with a gunshot wound had been admitted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

DCP Rahul Alwal said that upon receiving information about the incident, a police team along with forensic experts reached the scene and began an investigation. The forensic team inspected the site and collected evidence. Special teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the suspects. Investigators have uncovered some crucial leads, and further probe is ongoing.

Wasim, who was a resident of the E-Block slums in New Seelampur, ran a repairing shop of electrical items. He was the primary breadwinner for his family. The incident has caused panic in the area. The motive behind the murder and the identity of the assailants remain unknown.