ETV Bharat / state

32 Licensed Weapons Reported Missing From Faridabad Police Malkhana; In-charge Suspended, 20 Arrested

Faridabad: The Haryana Police have suspended the in-charge of the malkhana (police storeroom) at Sector-8 Police Station in Faridabad after 32 licensed weapons were found missing during a routine inspection. A criminal case has been registered, and a high-level investigation has been launched into the incident.

According to police, the discrepancy came to light during a routine verification of weapons stored in the malkhana. Initially, officials found that 13 licensed weapons were unaccounted for. A detailed inspection later revealed that a total of 32 licensed and case-property weapons were missing, prompting the department to widen the investigation.

Faridabad Police Commissioner Satendra Kumar Gupta suspended Malkhana in-charge ASI Bijendra Singh with immediate effect. A theft case has also been registered against him at Sector-8 Police Station.

Police said several of the missing weapons included expensive foreign-made pistols valued between ₹2 lakh and ₹10-12 lakh. Initial suspicion was that some of the weapons had been sold in Haryana, Rajasthan, Noida and other parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region region, though officials said the investigation is continuing.

Special investigation teams were constituted to trace the missing firearms and identify those involved. Investigators were directed not to disclose details of the probe while it is underway.