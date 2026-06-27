32 Licensed Weapons Reported Missing From Faridabad Police Malkhana; In-charge Suspended, 20 Arrested
Police said several of the missing weapons included expensive foreign-made pistols valued between ₹2 lakh and ₹10-12 lakh and all stolen weapons have been recovered
Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Faridabad: The Haryana Police have suspended the in-charge of the malkhana (police storeroom) at Sector-8 Police Station in Faridabad after 32 licensed weapons were found missing during a routine inspection. A criminal case has been registered, and a high-level investigation has been launched into the incident.
According to police, the discrepancy came to light during a routine verification of weapons stored in the malkhana. Initially, officials found that 13 licensed weapons were unaccounted for. A detailed inspection later revealed that a total of 32 licensed and case-property weapons were missing, prompting the department to widen the investigation.
Faridabad Police Commissioner Satendra Kumar Gupta suspended Malkhana in-charge ASI Bijendra Singh with immediate effect. A theft case has also been registered against him at Sector-8 Police Station.
Police said several of the missing weapons included expensive foreign-made pistols valued between ₹2 lakh and ₹10-12 lakh. Initial suspicion was that some of the weapons had been sold in Haryana, Rajasthan, Noida and other parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region region, though officials said the investigation is continuing.
Special investigation teams were constituted to trace the missing firearms and identify those involved. Investigators were directed not to disclose details of the probe while it is underway.
Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said the case surfaced around two months ago after the station house officer conducted a physical verification of the weapons stored in the malkhana.
During the investigation, police allegedly found that an ITI apprentice working as a computer operator at the police station, identified as Monu, had stolen the weapons and sold them to various individuals in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
According to the spokesperson, police have arrested 20 persons, including Monu, in connection with the case. He added that all the stolen weapons have been recovered based on information provided by the accused. Investigators are also verifying whether any of the recovered weapons were used in criminal offences.
Police Commissioner Satendra Kumar Gupta said the case is being investigated from all angles and warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found guilty. "Negligence or complicity at any level will not be tolerated. Further action will be taken based on the investigation report," he said.
The incident comes shortly after another case in Haryana in which 211 liquor cases allegedly went missing from the malkhana of Sadar Police Station in Fatehabad district, raising fresh concerns over the security and management of police storerooms in the state.
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