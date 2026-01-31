32 Hostel Students, 18 Telangana Schoolchildren Fall Ill In Two Suspected Food Poisoning Incidents
Authorities launched probes after two food-related incidents left students unwell, with officials visiting hospitals and assuring that action would be taken against those found negligent.
Vanaparthi: Thirty-two students at the BC Intermediate Girls' Hostel in Kothakota, Wanaparthy district, Telangana, fell ill with suspected food poisoning on Friday night.
After experiencing stomach pain and vomiting, Warden Vijaya took them to Kothakota Primary Health Centre (PHC), where Dr Shravani administered first aid before they were moved by 108 ambulance to the district hospital for further treatment.
The warden said students had bottle gourd, tomato curry, and eggs for dinner. MLAs Madhusudhan Reddy and Megha Reddy, Collector Adarsh Surabhi, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Gattu Yadav and Hemanth visited students at the district hospital.
The Collector said an inquiry would be conducted and that action would be taken against those responsible. When Gattu Yadav and Hemanth tried to question the MLAs, the police stopped them. Around midnight, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Sainath Reddy visited the hostel, spoke with the remaining students and reassured them.
18 Students Fall Ill
In another incident, 18 students fell ill after consuming the midday meal on Friday at Bodiyathanda Primary School in Konijerla mandal of Khammam district. For lunch, the students had daal (lentils) and eggs. Soon after having the meal, six students developed stomach pain and vomiting.
Teachers first took them to a local Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) for treatment. Later, as more students reported stomach pain, they were shifted to Khammam Government Hospital.
Ten girls and eight boys are receiving treatment. The rest of the children in the school received routine check-ups and were sent home. Parents blamed poor-quality lentils, eggs, and outdoor cooking for the incident.
Following these events, MEO Abraham reported that the students’ health condition is stable. MLA Maloth Ramdas Naik, DEO Chaitanya Jain and others visited those under treatment. Subsequently, the District Education Officer (DEO) suspended the school headmaster, KV Murali Krishna, for negligence of duty.
