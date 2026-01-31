ETV Bharat / state

32 Hostel Students, 18 Telangana Schoolchildren Fall Ill In Two Suspected Food Poisoning Incidents

Vanaparthi: Thirty-two students at the BC Intermediate Girls' Hostel in Kothakota, Wanaparthy district, Telangana, fell ill with suspected food poisoning on Friday night.

After experiencing stomach pain and vomiting, Warden Vijaya took them to Kothakota Primary Health Centre (PHC), where Dr Shravani administered first aid before they were moved by 108 ambulance to the district hospital for further treatment.

The warden said students had bottle gourd, tomato curry, and eggs for dinner. MLAs Madhusudhan Reddy and Megha Reddy, Collector Adarsh Surabhi, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Gattu Yadav and Hemanth visited students at the district hospital.

The Collector said an inquiry would be conducted and that action would be taken against those responsible. When Gattu Yadav and Hemanth tried to question the MLAs, the police stopped them. Around midnight, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Sainath Reddy visited the hostel, spoke with the remaining students and reassured them.

18 Students Fall Ill