ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Police Arrest 32 People Across 3 States In QNet Fraud Case; Money Trail To Be Traced

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police arrested 32 people, including 11 women, in connection with a large-scale multi-level marketing fraud linked to QNet, following coordinated raids across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference at the Commissioner's office in Basheerbagh on Monday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said the accused were involved in deceiving thousands of people and collecting crores of rupees through illegal money circulation schemes. A total of 68 cases have been registered in the state so far against frauds carried out under the guise of Vihaan Direct Selling Private Limited, with four new cases added recently.

The crackdown was led by Special Branch Joint Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar, with 27 teams from the Central Crime Station (CCS) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducting simultaneous searches across the three states.

Police said QNet, a Hong Kong-based entity, has been operating multi-level marketing activities in India through different names over the years. Despite earlier scrutiny and restrictions on money circulation schemes, the network allegedly resurfaced under various identities, including Gold Quest and Questnet, and is currently operating as Vihaan Direct Selling.

According to investigators, the fraud primarily targeted IT employees and unemployed youth through social media advertisements promising high returns from e-commerce investments in India and abroad. Victims were lured with claims that an investment of ₹5-10 lakh could yield returns of ₹3-4 crore within two years.