Hyderabad Police Arrest 32 People Across 3 States In QNet Fraud Case; Money Trail To Be Traced
The fraud primarily targeted IT employees and unemployed youth through social media advertisements promising high returns from e-commerce investments in India and abroad.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police arrested 32 people, including 11 women, in connection with a large-scale multi-level marketing fraud linked to QNet, following coordinated raids across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
Addressing a press conference at the Commissioner's office in Basheerbagh on Monday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said the accused were involved in deceiving thousands of people and collecting crores of rupees through illegal money circulation schemes. A total of 68 cases have been registered in the state so far against frauds carried out under the guise of Vihaan Direct Selling Private Limited, with four new cases added recently.
The crackdown was led by Special Branch Joint Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar, with 27 teams from the Central Crime Station (CCS) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducting simultaneous searches across the three states.
Police said QNet, a Hong Kong-based entity, has been operating multi-level marketing activities in India through different names over the years. Despite earlier scrutiny and restrictions on money circulation schemes, the network allegedly resurfaced under various identities, including Gold Quest and Questnet, and is currently operating as Vihaan Direct Selling.
According to investigators, the fraud primarily targeted IT employees and unemployed youth through social media advertisements promising high returns from e-commerce investments in India and abroad. Victims were lured with claims that an investment of ₹5-10 lakh could yield returns of ₹3-4 crore within two years.
Many recruits were encouraged to take personal loans from fintech companies at interest rates ranging between 19% and 22% to fund their investments. The scheme avoided explicitly mentioning QNet, instead promoting vague business opportunities and offering products such as Ayurvedic items, biscuits and honey as part of the package.
In a post on X, Sajjanar said that the fraudulent network lured IT employees and youth with fake promises of high returns. "I urge the public NOT to fall for such "get-rich-quick" traps. Promoting or joining these schemes is a punishable offence under the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978. Stay vigilant!"
Major Crackdown on QNet MLM Scam!— V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC_IPS) March 23, 2026
The SIT of Hyderabad City Police, have busted a massive multi-crore illegal money circulation scheme by Vihaan Direct Selling (QNet), arresting 32 persons across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
This fraudulent network lured IT… pic.twitter.com/4TCJu3RtJX
Police said victims were also enticed with foreign trips and made to sign affidavits—recorded on video—stating that they were investing voluntarily. When investors sought refunds, they were allegedly pressured to enrol new members into the scheme.
Those arrested hail from multiple locations, including Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Bellampalli, Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Nellore, Nandyal, Narsipatnam and parts of Odisha.
Police said further investigation is underway to identify additional accused and trace the money trail.
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