31 Years Of Selfless Service: Hyderabad Man Travels To Pune To Serve Warkaris Free Of Cost
Abdul Razzaq Chacha's three-decade-long tradition of serving Warkaris in Pune highlights selfless devotion and harmony
Published : July 11, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Pune: The palkhis (palanquins) of Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj halted in Pune on Friday, with both processions camping in the Nana Peth area. As every year, citizens and several social organisations have come together to serve the thousands of Warkaris participating in the annual pilgrimage.
Among them is Abdul Razzaq Chacha, a resident of Hyderabad, who has been travelling to Pune for the past 31 years, solely to serve the Warkaris. At Sakhalipir Talim Mandal, Razzaq Chacha prepares herbal medicinal oil himself and offers free massages to exhausted pilgrims, earning immense respect from devotees.
Although originally from Hyderabad, Razzaq Chacha lived in Pune for several years. He prepares medicinal oils using traditional herbs and treats various ailments as part of his profession. Every Ashadhi Ekadashi season, he returns to Pune to continue his long-standing tradition of voluntary service to the Warkaris.
Serving Beyond Caste And Religion
Warkaris who have benefited from his service say Razzaq Chacha's work carries a message that goes beyond physical relief.
"We have been getting massages from Razzaq Chacha for many years. We feel much better afterwards. Through his service, he also gives a powerful social message by serving Warkaris beyond the barriers of caste and religion," devotees said.
'Serving Warkaris Gives Me Immense Happiness'
Sharing his journey, Abdul Razzaq Chacha said he has been serving Warkaris continuously for the past 31 years.
"While I was living in Pune, I told Ravindra Malvadkar, president of Sakhalipir Talim Mandal, that I wanted to serve the Warkaris. Since then, I have continued this service every year. As soon as the Palkhi schedule is announced, I travel from Hyderabad to Pune. Serving the Warkaris gives me immense happiness. I have faced many hardships in life, but this selfless service has helped me overcome every challenge," he said.
For over three decades, Razzaq Chacha's annual journey from Hyderabad to Pune has become a remarkable example of communal harmony, selfless service and the spirit of the Warkari tradition, in which devotion transcends religion, caste and social boundaries.
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