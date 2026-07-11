ETV Bharat / state

31 Years Of Selfless Service: Hyderabad Man Travels To Pune To Serve Warkaris Free Of Cost

Warkaris receive free herbal massages from Abdul Razzaq Chacha, whose three-decade service has become a symbol of communal harmony. ( ETV Bharat )

Pune: The palkhis (palanquins) of Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj halted in Pune on Friday, with both processions camping in the Nana Peth area. As every year, citizens and several social organisations have come together to serve the thousands of Warkaris participating in the annual pilgrimage.

Among them is Abdul Razzaq Chacha, a resident of Hyderabad, who has been travelling to Pune for the past 31 years, solely to serve the Warkaris. At Sakhalipir Talim Mandal, Razzaq Chacha prepares herbal medicinal oil himself and offers free massages to exhausted pilgrims, earning immense respect from devotees.

Although originally from Hyderabad, Razzaq Chacha lived in Pune for several years. He prepares medicinal oils using traditional herbs and treats various ailments as part of his profession. Every Ashadhi Ekadashi season, he returns to Pune to continue his long-standing tradition of voluntary service to the Warkaris.

Serving Beyond Caste And Religion

Warkaris who have benefited from his service say Razzaq Chacha's work carries a message that goes beyond physical relief.