31 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Reach Malda From Bengaluru For Deportation
Several of them claimed to have entered India in search of work about seven months ago, and most of them were engaged in sanitation work.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Malda: About 31 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Bengaluru for illegal infiltration were taken to West Bengal's Malda by train and kept at a designated holding centre in Malda town for their deportation, police said on Wednesday.
Police sources said the individuals possessed no valid documents and had been engaged in various jobs in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Police had conducted a special operation, 'Operation Mukta', on August 9 to identify foreign nationals illegally residing in the city.
During the operation, documents of 2,944 people were checked, and 105 Bangladeshi nationals were detected in the Whitefield and Electronic City areas. Similarly, 23 special teams checked 1,909 people and detected 43 Bangladeshi nationals in the Electronic City area.
Their details were subsequently submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), along with the relevant reports, for further legal action. Based on the information received from the FRRO, the process of handing over 31 of them to their country has been initiated, police said.
On Sunday, they boarded the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express from SMVT station in Bengaluru, and 21 police personnel kept constant vigil during the entire journey.
They disembarked at Malda Town Station around 11:30 pm on Tuesday and were subsequently accommodated in two buses for the holding centre.
While boarding the bus, Faru Sheikh, one of the detainees, said, "I came from the Bogura district of Bangladesh about three months ago to consult a doctor."
Several other Bangladeshi nationals claimed they entered India in search of work about five to seven months ago. Most of them were engaged in sanitation work in Bengaluru. "These Bangladeshi infiltrators will be pushed back in accordance with further directives," a Malda district police official said.
Police activity has increased at the holding centre since Wednesday morning. A Malda Town resident, Sumon Sarkar, said, "I heard that Bangladeshi nationals were brought to this holding centre again late last (Tuesday) night. A couple of vehicles have arrived since morning. A doctor might have also visited. However, we are not being allowed anywhere near the centre."
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