ETV Bharat / state

31 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Reach Malda From Bengaluru For Deportation

Malda: About 31 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Bengaluru for illegal infiltration were taken to West Bengal's Malda by train and kept at a designated holding centre in Malda town for their deportation, police said on Wednesday.

Police sources said the individuals possessed no valid documents and had been engaged in various jobs in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Police had conducted a special operation, 'Operation Mukta', on August 9 to identify foreign nationals illegally residing in the city.

During the operation, documents of 2,944 people were checked, and 105 Bangladeshi nationals were detected in the Whitefield and Electronic City areas. Similarly, 23 special teams checked 1,909 people and detected 43 Bangladeshi nationals in the Electronic City area.

Their details were subsequently submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), along with the relevant reports, for further legal action. Based on the information received from the FRRO, the process of handing over 31 of them to their country has been initiated, police said.

On Sunday, they boarded the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express from SMVT station in Bengaluru, and 21 police personnel kept constant vigil during the entire journey.