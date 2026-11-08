ETV Bharat / state

30000 Chinar Trees Geotagged In Jammu Kashmir, Digital Database Created

A scenic view of golden-yellow chinar trees during the autumn season at Chinar Park, in Srinagar. ( ANI )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has developed a digital database of iconic Chinar trees and has geo-tagged about 30,000 trees.

This was revealed in a recent assessment carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Research Institute.

According to officials, QR-coded plaques have been installed on 10,000 Chinar trees in Kashmir, and on 3,500 Banyan trees in the Jammu region.

In the 1990s, the total number of Chinar trees in the Kashmir Valley was estimated to be between 35,000 and 40,000. The numbers have witnessed a continuous decline. In the 1970s, there were 42,000 trees.

Known locally as “Boueen”, Chinar is an integral part of Kashmir, and it holds a unique status due to its imposing stature and aesthetic appeal. It takes about 150 years for a Chinar tree to reach its full size.

The trees can reach a height of 25 meters and a girth exceeding 50 feet. During the summer, its large, lush green leaves present a delightful sight, while in autumn, they transform into shades of yellow and red, leaving people captivated.