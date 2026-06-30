ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: 300-Year-Old Stepwell Restored In Belagavi, Reveals Remarkable Shiva Linga-Shaped Architecture

Belagavi: A neglected 300-year-old stepwell in Karnataka's Belagavi district has been restored, unveiling a remarkable architectural feature that resembles a Shiva Linga when viewed from above. Buried for decades under layers of mud, vegetation and garbage, the revived monument has drawn widespread appreciation for its engineering, historical significance and potential as a heritage tourism destination.

The stepwell, located at Kanchaveer Nagar within the Mutaga Gram Panchayat limits in Belagavi taluk, is believed to be around 300 years old. Situated near the Belagavi-Sambra State Highway, the structure is about 80 feet deep and features 53 stone steps, massive retaining walls, ornamental arches and niches that reflect the richness of traditional Kannada architecture.

The massive retaining walls, ornamental arches and niches reflect the richness of traditional Kannada architecture. (ETV Bharat)

Built using black stone bonded with a traditional mixture of lime, jaggery and sand, the stepwell has withstood the test of time, with its craftsmanship and structural integrity continuing to impress visitors.

Until a month ago, however, the monument was almost unrecognisable. Thick vegetation, accumulated sludge, plastic waste, liquor bottles and garbage had completely covered the structure, leaving it neglected and emitting a foul smell.

The restoration was initiated after former Mutaga Gram Panchayat president Umesh Puri and local residents approached the Belagavi-based Pyass Foundation for help. Following a site inspection, Foundation president Dr Madhav Prabhu and his team prepared a restoration plan and launched a month-long clean-up with the support of National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and local residents.

Using cranes, workers removed large quantities of sludge and debris, revealing the original structure. With the onset of the monsoon, fresh groundwater has begun flowing into the well, and the water level continues to rise.

According to local residents, the exact period and ruler responsible for constructing the stepwell remain unknown, although it is widely believed to date back nearly three centuries.

300-Year-Old Stepwell Restored In Belagavi (ETV Bharat)

Local oral history suggests that freedom fighters opposing British rule once hid inside the niches of the well while planning their activities. The stepwell also served for generations as the primary source of drinking water for residents and livestock. Elderly villagers recall that its water was "sweeter than tender coconut water" before piped water supply and borewells gradually rendered it obsolete.