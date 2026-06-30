Karnataka: 300-Year-Old Stepwell Restored In Belagavi, Reveals Remarkable Shiva Linga-Shaped Architecture
Local oral history suggests that freedom fighters from Karnataka opposing British rule once hid inside the niches of the well while planning their activities.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Belagavi: A neglected 300-year-old stepwell in Karnataka's Belagavi district has been restored, unveiling a remarkable architectural feature that resembles a Shiva Linga when viewed from above. Buried for decades under layers of mud, vegetation and garbage, the revived monument has drawn widespread appreciation for its engineering, historical significance and potential as a heritage tourism destination.
The stepwell, located at Kanchaveer Nagar within the Mutaga Gram Panchayat limits in Belagavi taluk, is believed to be around 300 years old. Situated near the Belagavi-Sambra State Highway, the structure is about 80 feet deep and features 53 stone steps, massive retaining walls, ornamental arches and niches that reflect the richness of traditional Kannada architecture.
Built using black stone bonded with a traditional mixture of lime, jaggery and sand, the stepwell has withstood the test of time, with its craftsmanship and structural integrity continuing to impress visitors.
Until a month ago, however, the monument was almost unrecognisable. Thick vegetation, accumulated sludge, plastic waste, liquor bottles and garbage had completely covered the structure, leaving it neglected and emitting a foul smell.
The restoration was initiated after former Mutaga Gram Panchayat president Umesh Puri and local residents approached the Belagavi-based Pyass Foundation for help. Following a site inspection, Foundation president Dr Madhav Prabhu and his team prepared a restoration plan and launched a month-long clean-up with the support of National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and local residents.
Using cranes, workers removed large quantities of sludge and debris, revealing the original structure. With the onset of the monsoon, fresh groundwater has begun flowing into the well, and the water level continues to rise.
According to local residents, the exact period and ruler responsible for constructing the stepwell remain unknown, although it is widely believed to date back nearly three centuries.
Local oral history suggests that freedom fighters opposing British rule once hid inside the niches of the well while planning their activities. The stepwell also served for generations as the primary source of drinking water for residents and livestock. Elderly villagers recall that its water was "sweeter than tender coconut water" before piped water supply and borewells gradually rendered it obsolete.
Historians believe the structure bears similarities to Bijapur Adil Shahi architecture. Stepwells of this type were traditionally built along royal highways to provide drinking water and resting places for travellers, soldiers and animals. They note that the Shiva Linga-shaped layout, the three-level water-lifting system, broad staircases, elegant arches and the extensive use of locally available black stone are consistent with architectural features seen during the Adil Shahi period. However, the exact origin of the monument has not yet been conclusively established.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Madhav Prabhu said the foundation restored the ancient well after finding it buried under mud and dense vegetation.
"We cleaned the site and excavated an additional 15 feet below its existing 60-foot depth. Today, clean water has accumulated in the well, bringing happiness to local residents," he said.
He added that the foundation plans to connect the stepwell to Mutaga village's main water tank so that its water can eventually be supplied to nearby households. Before that, the remaining restoration work, including replacing fallen stones and installing protective fencing, will be completed.
Local resident R K Patil said the structure has long been known as Kanchaveerappa's Well because of the nearby historic Kanchaveer Temple.
"Our elders told us that freedom fighters once hid inside the niches of this well while planning their struggle against British rule. We are proud to have such a rare historical monument in our village and hope people from across the region visit and appreciate its architectural beauty," he said.
Recalling an earlier failed restoration attempt in 2004, former Gram Panchayat President Umesh Puri said the Pyass Foundation had succeeded in completely cleaning the monument by removing nearly 15 tractor-loads of mud and waste.
"The construction is extraordinary and reflects the richness of ancient architecture. The Deputy Commissioner has assured us of the district administration's support for its further development. Such wells are rare, and preserving them is our collective responsibility. At the same time, detailed research is needed to determine the exact period and ruler under whom it was built," he said.
The restoration also attracted the attention of Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Roshan, who visited the site with his family.
"It is our responsibility to preserve such heritage structures and introduce them to future generations. Along with supplying water to nearby residents, we plan to develop this historic stepwell as a tourist destination," he told ETV Bharat.
The restoration has not only revived a forgotten water source but has also brought to light an important piece of Belagavi's architectural and cultural heritage, highlighting its historical significance while opening new possibilities for heritage conservation and tourism.
Also read