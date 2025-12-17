ETV Bharat / state

30 Tubectomies In An Hour Raise Questions On Gujarat Health Dept's Efficacy

Representational Image. ( IANS )

Dahod: An incident of doctors performing tubectomy (family planning surgeries) on 30 women beneficiaries in an hour at Sanjeli Community Health Centre (CHC) under Signwad taluka of Gujarat's Dahod district has raised serious questions on the efficacy of the state health department. The camp was organised by the district health department, which was scheduled to start from 9 am on Tuesday. However, doctors arrived at 4 pm after hours of waiting. The department failed to make proper arrangements for patients, who were seen struggling throughout the day without food and water. Worse, they were forced to use their sarees as cradles for their babies.