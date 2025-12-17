30 Tubectomies In An Hour Raise Questions On Gujarat Health Dept's Efficacy
Dahod district health officer Dr Uday Tilawat said there is a shortage of qualified doctors for this procedure, forcing them to rely on private practitioners.
Dahod: An incident of doctors performing tubectomy (family planning surgeries) on 30 women beneficiaries in an hour at Sanjeli Community Health Centre (CHC) under Signwad taluka of Gujarat's Dahod district has raised serious questions on the efficacy of the state health department.
The camp was organised by the district health department, which was scheduled to start from 9 am on Tuesday. However, doctors arrived at 4 pm after hours of waiting. The department failed to make proper arrangements for patients, who were seen struggling throughout the day without food and water. Worse, they were forced to use their sarees as cradles for their babies.
District health officer Dr Uday Tilawat said there is a shortage of qualified doctors to perform tubectomy. "As only one government doctor is available, we have to rely on private doctors. Patients need to be on an empty stomach before the operation and associated tests. Hence, they were called to the camp early. There is no fixed time limit for the operation, as it depends on the skill and efficiency of the doctor and the intention of the patient. Instructions have been issued to address minor shortcomings in the system, and the matter will be taken care of in the future," he added.
Local leaders expressed their anger against the government. "The system should keep in place proper arrangements for the poor tribal families. Women were harassed at the family planning camp. Adequate health facilities and water should be provided," they added.
