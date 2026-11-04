ETV Bharat / state

3 Youths Killed As Truck Rams Into Bike In Rajasthan’s Abu Road

The bike that was involved in the accident ( ETV Bharat )

Sirohi: Three youths were killed after a truck hit their bike near the Maval cut, within the RIICO police station limits in Abu Road of Rajasthan’s Sirohi district late Tuesday night, police said.

According to Laxmansingh Champawat, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Abu Road RIICO police station, the youths were travelling on a bike when a truck traveling from Abu Road to Palanpur hit them from behind.

Upon receiving information, Bhawansingh Sodha, in-charge of the Maval police outpost, also reached the location with his team and initiated relief and rescue operations. The three men on the motorcycle were critically injured in the collision. They were taken by ambulance to the Government Sub-District Hospital in Abu Road, where they were pronounced dead. The police have placed the bodies in the mortuary and are currently working to identify the victims.