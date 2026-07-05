Selfie Addiction: 3 Youths Drown In Mahanadi In Odisha's Kataka, 2 Rescued
The search for the missing youth is underway by three teams of the fire department.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 9:58 PM IST
Kataka: Three youths were swept away while taking selfies in the Mahanadi river on Sunday. While the locals rescued two of them using a boat, the search for the third one is underway. The incident took place near the old river embankment here.
After getting information, personnel of the fire department reached the spot and are continuing the search for the missing youth. The incident occurred when the three youths from the Matakkara Bazaar area were taking selfies in the river when the water suddenly came in.
Seeing the youths being swept away by the water current, the locals managed to rescue Manoj Majhi and Soumya Ranjan Mallick. Both are between 20 and 22 years old.
As the water current was high and darkness fell, continuing the rescue work became challenging for three teams of the fire department, which initiated a rescue operation.
According to officials, the three decided to go near the dam after the rainfall halted. However, instead of the bridge, they went into the river to take pictures. They were climbing up some rocks in the river and taking selfies. At this time, the river's current suddenly overflowed, following which the youths drowned.
When the water level of the river is rising, the question arises as to why no one has prevented them from entering the river. Local resident Sridhar Nayak asked why there were no safety signs posted there. He said that if such a ban had been put in place, such incidents could have been prevented.
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