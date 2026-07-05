ETV Bharat / state

Selfie Addiction: 3 Youths Drown In Mahanadi In Odisha's Kataka, 2 Rescued

Kataka: Three youths were swept away while taking selfies in the Mahanadi river on Sunday. While the locals rescued two of them using a boat, the search for the third one is underway. The incident took place near the old river embankment here.

After getting information, personnel of the fire department reached the spot and are continuing the search for the missing youth. The incident occurred when the three youths from the Matakkara Bazaar area were taking selfies in the river when the water suddenly came in.

Seeing the youths being swept away by the water current, the locals managed to rescue Manoj Majhi and Soumya Ranjan Mallick. Both are between 20 and 22 years old.