ETV Bharat / state

3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Consuming Food Meant for Dog in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur

Tirupattur: A three-year-old girl died allegedly after consuming food that had been kept aside for a dog near Ambur in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district.

The deceased child has been identified as Bhoomika, daughter of Sathish, a tree climber from the Madhagaduppu area near Ambur. Sathish lives with his wife Shreya and their three children — one son and two daughters.

According to reports, on Sunday, which was a holiday, Shreya had purchased chicken and prepared curry for the family. Leftover curry was reportedly kept aside on May 12 to feed a dog.

While playing inside the house, Bhoomika and her one-year-old sister Renuka allegedly consumed the food unknowingly. Soon after eating it, both children fell ill and started vomiting.