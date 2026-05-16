3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Consuming Food Meant for Dog in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur
The deceased has been identified as Bhoomika, daughter of Sathish, a tree climber from the Madhagaduppu area near Ambur.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Tirupattur: A three-year-old girl died allegedly after consuming food that had been kept aside for a dog near Ambur in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district.
The deceased child has been identified as Bhoomika, daughter of Sathish, a tree climber from the Madhagaduppu area near Ambur. Sathish lives with his wife Shreya and their three children — one son and two daughters.
According to reports, on Sunday, which was a holiday, Shreya had purchased chicken and prepared curry for the family. Leftover curry was reportedly kept aside on May 12 to feed a dog.
While playing inside the house, Bhoomika and her one-year-old sister Renuka allegedly consumed the food unknowingly. Soon after eating it, both children fell ill and started vomiting.
The parents rushed the children to the Ambur Government Hospital for treatment. As Bhoomika’s health worsened, she was later shifted to the Government Hospital in Vellore for advanced medical care.
Despite receiving intensive treatment for the past three days, doctors declared Bhoomika dead on May 15.
Following the incident, police from the Ambur Rural Police Station reached the hospital and sent the child’s body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of death.
Experts say that dog food is not meant and designed to be eaten by humans. It also does not adhere to the production standards that work for human food.
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