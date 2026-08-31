3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Molested By School Cab Driver In Delhi, Accused Arrested
Police arrested the accused after the child allegedly identified him through photographs and CCTV footage, and an FIR was registered under the POCSO Act.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
New Delhi: A three-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a school cab driver in Delhi’s Bawana area, police officials said on Monday. The accused driver has been arrested in connection with the case, they said.
The child, who studies at a private school, used a cab to commute to and from school. According to the complaint, the accused driver, identified as Vikas, allegedly lured the girl with chocolates and repeatedly subjected her to inappropriate acts.
Following the complaint, police initiated an investigation and examined CCTV footage from the school premises. The child was also shown photographs of the suspect. Police said she identified the accused through his photograph and the CCTV footage.
The police subsequently arrested Vikas and seized his mobile phone. During the investigation, police found videos of the accused giving chocolates to young children on the device. CCTV footage from the school premises has also been taken into custody for further examination.
Police said the accused had been working as a school cab driver for around eight months. An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Subodh Saxena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer North, said that an FIR has been registered and the driver has been arrested. Further investigation is underway under the POCSO Act.
“Police are currently examining the accused's mobile phone, CCTV footage, and other evidence. They are also trying to determine how many times the girl was allegedly assaulted and whether any other individuals are involved. Further details of the case will be revealed only after the investigation is complete,” the DCP said.
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