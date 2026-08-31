ETV Bharat / state

3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Molested By School Cab Driver In Delhi, Accused Arrested

New Delhi: A three-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a school cab driver in Delhi’s Bawana area, police officials said on Monday. The accused driver has been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

The child, who studies at a private school, used a cab to commute to and from school. According to the complaint, the accused driver, identified as Vikas, allegedly lured the girl with chocolates and repeatedly subjected her to inappropriate acts.

Following the complaint, police initiated an investigation and examined CCTV footage from the school premises. The child was also shown photographs of the suspect. Police said she identified the accused through his photograph and the CCTV footage.

The police subsequently arrested Vikas and seized his mobile phone. During the investigation, police found videos of the accused giving chocolates to young children on the device. CCTV footage from the school premises has also been taken into custody for further examination.