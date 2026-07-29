Haryana: 3-Year-Old Boy Undergoes Successful Surgery After 2-cm Screw Found Lodged In Lung For A Year
The child had swallowed the screw nearly a year ago, but the family was unaware of it because he showed no major symptoms.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Rohtak: Doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, successfully removed a two-centimetre screw from the lung of a three-year-old boy in a rare surgery. According to doctors, the child had swallowed the screw nearly a year ago, but the family was unaware of it because he showed no major symptoms.
The parents learned about the screw only after the child suffered a leg fracture. His father, Prakash Saini, said the family lives in Narnaul. The boy fell from a bed while sleeping, after which he was taken to a private hospital in Narnaul for treatment. As part of the examination, doctors conducted a full-body X-ray, which unexpectedly revealed that a screw was lodged in the child's lung. The family was then referred to PGIMS Rohtak for specialised treatment.
A team of doctors at PGIMS performed the operation and removed the screw. The child is currently recovering well and is reported to be in stable condition.
The father said the child had never experienced any serious health problem, so the family had no idea that he had swallowed a screw while playing about a year ago.
Senior Professor Dr Raman Badera, who led the surgical team, said that the procedure was challenging because the screw had been lodged in the lung for a long period. He said the foreign object had caused minor damage to the lung; however, the child is now safe since the surgery was performed in time.
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