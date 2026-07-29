ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: 3-Year-Old Boy Undergoes Successful Surgery After 2-cm Screw Found Lodged In Lung For A Year

Rohtak: Doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, successfully removed a two-centimetre screw from the lung of a three-year-old boy in a rare surgery. According to doctors, the child had swallowed the screw nearly a year ago, but the family was unaware of it because he showed no major symptoms.

The parents learned about the screw only after the child suffered a leg fracture. His father, Prakash Saini, said the family lives in Narnaul. The boy fell from a bed while sleeping, after which he was taken to a private hospital in Narnaul for treatment. As part of the examination, doctors conducted a full-body X-ray, which unexpectedly revealed that a screw was lodged in the child's lung. The family was then referred to PGIMS Rohtak for specialised treatment.

A team of doctors at PGIMS performed the operation and removed the screw. The child is currently recovering well and is reported to be in stable condition.