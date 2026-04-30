ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Toddler Dies Of Suffocation After Being Trapped In Father's Car Amid Scorching Heat

Jodhpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a three-year-old boy suffocated to death inside his father's locked car in Bilara town of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Wednesday.

According to police, the toddler, identified as Hitarth Jangid, was trapped inside the car for over 1.5 hours amid the scorching heat. When family members went looking for him, they discovered he was inside the car. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The incident occurred in Pancholiyon ka Bas in Bilara when the family was organising a 'mundan' ceremony. Hitarth, son of Vishnu Jangid, entered the parked car while playing. With nobody around, the car door got accidentally locked, trapping him inside. When he was not found in the house for a long time, his parents began searching for him and found him inside the car.