Rajasthan Toddler Dies Of Suffocation After Being Trapped In Father's Car Amid Scorching Heat
The family members were busy organising 'mundan' ceremony, when the toddler climbed into his father's car while playing and the door got accidentally locked.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Jodhpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a three-year-old boy suffocated to death inside his father's locked car in Bilara town of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Wednesday.
According to police, the toddler, identified as Hitarth Jangid, was trapped inside the car for over 1.5 hours amid the scorching heat. When family members went looking for him, they discovered he was inside the car. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
The incident occurred in Pancholiyon ka Bas in Bilara when the family was organising a 'mundan' ceremony. Hitarth, son of Vishnu Jangid, entered the parked car while playing. With nobody around, the car door got accidentally locked, trapping him inside. When he was not found in the house for a long time, his parents began searching for him and found him inside the car.
Bilara Station House Officer (SHO) Jagwinder Singh said the child had died due to suffocation inside the car. "The family did not file any formal report nor did they request a post-mortem examination. The body was handed over to them," the SHO said.
The deceased's father, Vishnu, works in Bengaluru and had travelled to his hometown with his family in this car for the event. The car was parked around 300 metres away from the house. While transporting supplies and items back and forth, the car door had inadvertently been left ajar. It was during this that Hitarth climbed into the car without anyone noticing him.
Dr Vikas Rajpurohit, Superintendent of MDM Hospital, said when a car is parked in direct sunlight, the glass windows trap the heat inside, effectively turning the vehicle into an oven, causing the internal temperature to rise rapidly. Along with heat exhaustion and suffocation, there is a risk of heatstroke, which can be fatal, he said.
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