3 Women Labourers From Bihar Die As Under Construction Building Collapses In Rajasthan
The collapse of an under construction building in the Karni Vihar police station area of Jaipur has left three women labourers from Bihar dead.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Jaipur: Three women labourers from Bihar died on Thursday after an under-construction building collapsed in the Karni Vihar police station area of Jaipur.
The incident occurred around 4 PM when the building at Gandhi Path collapsed during the excavation work of its basement. Three labourers working at the site were trapped beneath the debris, resulting in their death.
The deceased have been identified as Sunita Devi, Anuti Kumari, and Pratima Kumari. The three women supported their families by working as labourers.
Station House Officer (SHO) Hawa Singh said that local residents and other labourers immediately launched a rescue operation. Singh said that the police are investigating whether safety standards were flouted during the construction work. "The concerned contractor, site in-charge, and others are being questioned," the SHO said. Authorities are also examining whether safety equipment was provided to the labourers.
Chaos ensued at the site after the the incident. According to police, the bodies of three women were pulled out from the debris and transported to SMS Hospital. Even as doctors at the hospital administered all necessary medical interventions, they were unable to save their lives as the women were admitted in a critical condition to the hospital, officials said.
The Karni Vihar police personnel arrived at the hospital and have initiated an investigation.
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