ETV Bharat / state

3 Women Labourers From Bihar Die As Under Construction Building Collapses In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Three women labourers from Bihar died on Thursday after an under-construction building collapsed in the Karni Vihar police station area of Jaipur.

The incident occurred around 4 PM when the building at Gandhi Path collapsed during the excavation work of its basement. Three labourers working at the site were trapped beneath the debris, resulting in their death.

The deceased have been identified as Sunita Devi, Anuti Kumari, and Pratima Kumari. The three women supported their families by working as labourers.