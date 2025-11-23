3-Time MLA And Dalit Face Vinay Kumar Is New Himachal Congress Chief
Vinay Kumar has been elected MLA from the Renuka constituency for the third consecutive time.
Shimla: Ending the uncertainty that prevailed since the previous committee was dissolved on November 6 last year, Congress on Saturday appointed three-time MLA and senior party leader Vinay Kumar as the new President of its Himachal Pradesh unit.
A statement in this regard was issued by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal. The statement issued on Saturday mentioned that the party President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has appointed Vinay Kumar as the "President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect".
A prominent Dalit face of the party, Kumar was the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and tendered his resignation from the post, which was accepted by Speaker Kuldeep Pathania. The resignation was seen as a step towards his formal announcement as the state Congress party president.
It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had already advocated for a Dalit-affiliated party president. Party National President Mallikarjun Kharge also agreed with Vinay Kumar's name. Vinay Kumar has been elected MLA from the Renuka constituency for the third consecutive time. Vinay Kumar was elected Deputy Speaker of the Assembly after the 2022 elections. With his position now becoming vacant, the names of Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar, Palampur MLA Ashish Butail, and Kasauli MLA KD Sultanpuri are being considered for the post.
In an effort to rejuvenate the Congress organisation in Himachal Pradesh and strengthen its grassroots presence, the party dissolved its state, district, and block executive committees on November 6 of last year. The party’s top leadership initiated this organisational restructuring to address upcoming political challenges and to create a new structure that includes dedicated and influential party workers.
This move was based on a proposal by then State President Pratibha Singh, which received approval from Kharge. Following this, KC Venugopal issued a letter on November 6, 2024, officially dissolving all executive committees except for the Congress President. Pratibha was asked to continue till further orders.
