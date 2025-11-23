ETV Bharat / state

3-Time MLA And Dalit Face Vinay Kumar Is New Himachal Congress Chief

Shimla: Ending the uncertainty that prevailed since the previous committee was dissolved on November 6 last year, Congress on Saturday appointed three-time MLA and senior party leader Vinay Kumar as the new President of its Himachal Pradesh unit.

A statement in this regard was issued by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal. The statement issued on Saturday mentioned that the party President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has appointed Vinay Kumar as the "President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect".

A prominent Dalit face of the party, Kumar was the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and tendered his resignation from the post, which was accepted by Speaker Kuldeep Pathania. The resignation was seen as a step towards his formal announcement as the state Congress party president.