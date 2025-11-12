3 Months On, RTOs In Karnataka Not Issuing NOCs For Re-Registration Of Vehicles Leaving Owners Worried
No Objection Certificate from RTOs is mandatory for the change of ownership of pre-owned four-wheelers
Published : November 12, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
Bengaluru: The owners who have sold their four-wheelers in Karnataka have been running from pillar to post for the past three months to get the ownership of vehicles changed. The reason is that the transport department has not been issuing NOC (No Objection Certificate), a mandatory legal document required for effecting a change of ownership, citing no convincing reasons.
The NOC is a legal document issued by the jurisdictional regional transport offices (RTOs) at the time of the sale of vehicles. The NOC certifies that a vehicle has no outstanding dues, challans, or liabilities, clearing the way for the vehicle's ownership transfer and re-registration at a new RTO. For example, if a person buys a vehicle in one of the RTOs in Bengaluru and wants to get it registered in an RTO office in Tumakuru, he needs to get an NOC from the RTO office in Bengaluru.
Due to the non-issuance of NOCs, thousands of vehicles have remained registered in the names of original sellers even though they have been sold and driven by new owners. This poses a major risk to the original owners as they remain liable for any accidents or illegal activities involving the vehicle.
"I sold my vehicle just ahead of the Ganesha festival. To date, the ownership has not been changed. Who is responsible if my vehicle is met with an accident or used for illegal activities like the one used in yesterday's Delhi blast? The Government must address this issue on priority and start issuing NOCs without any delay," says Ananth Hudenganje, a freelance writer.
Ananth bought a used car from Bengaluru while selling his old car in Hubballi. Till now, the ownership of both the cars remains unchanged despite several enquiries and visits to the respective RTOs.
"Whenever I checked, the officers simply said a new software is being installed, which is why issuance of NOC is being delayed. Do they need three months to install the software?. Some others told me that the Government is mulling doing away with the system of issuing NOC. Let them do whatever they want to, but let them do it at the earliest," Ananth asked.
Besides individual owners, the pre-owned vehicle traders are also facing the heat as their payments are held up due to the problem. “Usually, the buyers will withhold some amount for the documentation to be completed. Now that we are not able to get the vehicles in their names, the amounts that were withheld have been stuck," says Sandeep, who sells and buys used cars. "I have sold six cars in the last two months. But till now I have not been able to get their ownerships changed," he added.
According to one RTO agent in Udupi, there are currently over 700 vehicles statewide awaiting ownership changes due to this documentation backlog.
Reacting to the issue, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that he was not aware of the problem and he would discuss the issue in the review meeting scheduled on November 13, 2025.
"I just checked with our officers, and they said NOCs are being issued as usual. But still, I will discuss this issue with the officers in the review meeting scheduled on Thursday," he told ETV Bharat.
