3 Months On, RTOs In Karnataka Not Issuing NOCs For Re-Registration Of Vehicles Leaving Owners Worried

Bengaluru: The owners who have sold their four-wheelers in Karnataka have been running from pillar to post for the past three months to get the ownership of vehicles changed. The reason is that the transport department has not been issuing NOC (No Objection Certificate), a mandatory legal document required for effecting a change of ownership, citing no convincing reasons.

The NOC is a legal document issued by the jurisdictional regional transport offices (RTOs) at the time of the sale of vehicles. The NOC certifies that a vehicle has no outstanding dues, challans, or liabilities, clearing the way for the vehicle's ownership transfer and re-registration at a new RTO. For example, if a person buys a vehicle in one of the RTOs in Bengaluru and wants to get it registered in an RTO office in Tumakuru, he needs to get an NOC from the RTO office in Bengaluru.

Due to the non-issuance of NOCs, thousands of vehicles have remained registered in the names of original sellers even though they have been sold and driven by new owners. This poses a major risk to the original owners as they remain liable for any accidents or illegal activities involving the vehicle.

"I sold my vehicle just ahead of the Ganesha festival. To date, the ownership has not been changed. Who is responsible if my vehicle is met with an accident or used for illegal activities like the one used in yesterday's Delhi blast? The Government must address this issue on priority and start issuing NOCs without any delay," says Ananth Hudenganje, a freelance writer.

Ananth bought a used car from Bengaluru while selling his old car in Hubballi. Till now, the ownership of both the cars remains unchanged despite several enquiries and visits to the respective RTOs.