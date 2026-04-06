ETV Bharat / state

3-Month-Old Girl, 4-Yr-Old Sister Die, Parents Critical After Family Consumes Dosa In Ahmedabad

Gaurishankar Prajapati, Vimal's father said the family had attended a religious function on April 1 but his son declined to eat food outside so they decided to return home and eat dosa. Subsequently, at around 8:00 pm, Vimal purchased dosa batter from Ghanshyam Dairy, Gaurishankar said.

On April 1, the family procured the batter from Ghanshyam Dairy and prepared dosa. Both Vimal Kumar, his wife, Bhavna and their elder daughter, Mishti, fell ill after consuming dosa while their three-month-old daughter, Raha's, health deteriorated immediately after being breastfed by her mother. Both Mishti and Raha later died.

Ahmedabad: A three-month-old girl and her elder sister, aged four, died while their parents are undergoing treatment after the family consumed dosa prepared from batter procured from a local shop in Ahmedabad, police said.

After consuming dosa, Vimal's health worsened the next day following which, he was admitted to a hospital. However, that very evening, Bhavna again prepared dosa from the same batter and she along with Mishti consumed it.

On April 3, both the mother and daughter fell ill. Also, the situation turned critical as Raha's condition suddenly started deteriorating rapidly and she passed away. Subsequently, on April 5, Mishti also died, plunging the entire family into mourning.

Currently, Vimal and Bhavna are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, and their condition is reported to be critical. The family members have appealed to the police for justice, alleging that, despite the tragedy, no appropriate action has been taken against the shop by the administration.

J K Makwana, Police Inspector of Chandkheda police station, said upon receiving a complaint on April 5, the police registered a case of accidental death. "Preliminary investigations have revealed that family members fell ill after consuming dosas prepared from batter purchased on April 1. Inspections are currently underway at the family's residence and Ghanshyam Dairy but the exact cause of death is undetermined. The truth will come to light only after getting the food department's report," he said.