ETV Bharat / state

Three Minors Die After Falling Into Septic Tank In Odisha's Cuttack

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, three children died after accidentally falling into a septic tank at Ragadipada village under Badamba block of Cuttack district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Shubham Nayak (3), Shivani Nayak (7) and Ankit Nayak (9) of Bada Barena and Ichapur villages. According to Athagarh SDPO Biswajit Mohanty, the children were at their maternal uncle's house in Ragadipada. "They were playing at the backyard of their uncle's house when they accidentally fell into the septic tank," said Mohanty.

He said the cover of the 12 years old septic tank was damaged. When the children stepped on it, it broke and they fell into the tank. The children screamed for help but as there was nobody nearby, they were suffocated to death.