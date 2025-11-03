Three Minors Die After Falling Into Septic Tank In Odisha's Cuttack
The children were playing at the backyard of their maternal uncle's house and accidentally fell into the septic tank.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 9:06 PM IST
Cuttack: In a tragic incident, three children died after accidentally falling into a septic tank at Ragadipada village under Badamba block of Cuttack district on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Shubham Nayak (3), Shivani Nayak (7) and Ankit Nayak (9) of Bada Barena and Ichapur villages. According to Athagarh SDPO Biswajit Mohanty, the children were at their maternal uncle's house in Ragadipada. "They were playing at the backyard of their uncle's house when they accidentally fell into the septic tank," said Mohanty.
He said the cover of the 12 years old septic tank was damaged. When the children stepped on it, it broke and they fell into the tank. The children screamed for help but as there was nobody nearby, they were suffocated to death.
The deceaseds' parents looked for them around the village and saw one of the child's hand in tank. They then spotted the children who were rushed to Badamba Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.
Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the tragic deaths of the three minor children. The locals claimed that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the house owner as he did not cover the septic tank.
The bodies were sent for postmortem. Police have registered a case and started a probe into the incident.
