Woman Attacked With Sword, Tied Up And Robbed Of Cash And Gold Worth Rs 20–25 Lakh In Punjab's Moga
The woman was taken hostage and brutally assaulted. When she resisted, the robbers threatened to kill her by holding a large knife to her throat.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Moga: In a shocking incident in Punjab’s Moga district, armed robbers carried out a dacoity in a posh residential area. They injured a woman with a sword before tying her up and locking her inside a bathroom, police said. The incident took place around 7:30 pm in Street No. 1, where three to four masked youths arrived in a Bolero pickup vehicle and entered the house as plumbers.
The woman, who was alone at home, was taken hostage and brutally assaulted. When she resisted, the robbers threatened to kill her by holding a large knife to her throat. During the attack, she was also struck with a sword. The accused then tied her hands and legs with clothes and locked her inside the bathroom.
The robbers broke open the household almirah and looted approximately Rs 20 to Rs 25 lakh in cash along with gold jewellery. It is reported that the cash had been collected for purchasing land, with registration scheduled within a day or two.
At the time of the incident, the woman’s 13-year-old daughter returned home from tuition. Hearing her mother’s screams, the brave girl managed to rescue her through a window and immediately alerted neighbours. The injured woman was rushed to the Moga Civil Hospital for treatment.
The victim, identified as Mehroom Nisha, said that she was working in the kitchen around 7 pm when three to four boys entered the house, and said they had been sent by a plumber. When she asked them to speak to her husband at his shop, the accused attacked her with a knife. One of the robbers sat on her and forcibly removed her earrings, gold chain and rings.
The victim’s daughter stated that when she returned from tuition, the main door was open and there was blood all around the house. After hearing her mother’s cries, she immediately helped her out, informed neighbours, and then called her father.
The woman’s husband, Nishad Ahmed, said that a large amount of cash was kept at home for purchasing land. The robbers looted the money saved for land, borrowed funds, and the entire earnings from his shop. He alleged that his wife was mercilessly beaten during the robbery.
Confirming the incident, DSP City Gurpreet Singh said, “As soon as we received the information, police teams reached the spot and started the investigation. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined. Multiple teams have been formed, and the accused will be arrested soon.
