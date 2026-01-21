ETV Bharat / state

Woman Attacked With Sword, Tied Up And Robbed Of Cash And Gold Worth Rs 20–25 Lakh In Punjab's Moga

During the attack, she was also struck with a sword. The accused then tied her hands and legs with clothes and locked her inside the bathroom. ( ETV Bharat )

Moga: In a shocking incident in Punjab’s Moga district, armed robbers carried out a dacoity in a posh residential area. They injured a woman with a sword before tying her up and locking her inside a bathroom, police said. The incident took place around 7:30 pm in Street No. 1, where three to four masked youths arrived in a Bolero pickup vehicle and entered the house as plumbers.

The woman, who was alone at home, was taken hostage and brutally assaulted. When she resisted, the robbers threatened to kill her by holding a large knife to her throat. During the attack, she was also struck with a sword. The accused then tied her hands and legs with clothes and locked her inside the bathroom.

The robbers broke open the household almirah and looted approximately Rs 20 to Rs 25 lakh in cash along with gold jewellery. It is reported that the cash had been collected for purchasing land, with registration scheduled within a day or two.

At the time of the incident, the woman’s 13-year-old daughter returned home from tuition. Hearing her mother’s screams, the brave girl managed to rescue her through a window and immediately alerted neighbours. The injured woman was rushed to the Moga Civil Hospital for treatment.