ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: 3 Killed As Minibus Plunges Into 100-Foot Gorge On Kodaikanal–Palani Ghat Road

Rescue operations underway at the site. ( ANI )

By ANI 1 Min Read

Dindigul: Three people were killed and several others injured after a minibus carrying 24 passengers plunged into a 100-foot-deep gorge near Savarikkadu on the Kodaikanal–Palani Ghat Road in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district on Thursday night.

Dindigul MP Sachithanantham confirmed the deaths to ANI over the phone. The passengers, who belonged to Madina Nagar in Palani and Udumalpet, were returning after attending a wedding reception and a post-wedding function near Moonjikkal in Kodaikanal when the accident occurred on November 19.