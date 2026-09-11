ETV Bharat / state

3 killed, 11 Hurt As Roof Of Church Under Construction Collapses In Tamil Nadu's Vellore

Vellore: Three labourers were killed and 11 injured when the roof of a church under construction collapsed in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on Thursday, an official said.

The 11 injured labourers were rushed in ambulances to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital, the Christian Medical College Hospital and a hospital in Chittoor in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

A police officer said the roof slab of the under-construction Church of South India edifice at Mandi Krishnapuram, near Katpadi, collapsed while labourers were pouring concrete for the roof.

"The 20-foot steel scaffolding and support framework structure collapsed all of a sudden, trapping the workers under heavy concrete debris and rubble," the officer said, confirming the deaths of three labourers.