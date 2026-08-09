3 Kanwariyas Run Over By Car In Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib; Speaker Announces Rs 2L for Each Family
The incident occurred when a group of kanwariyas were returning to Kotkapura in Faridkot district after carrying holy water from the Gangotri in Uttarakhand.
By PTI
Published : August 9, 2026 at 10:25 PM IST
Fatehgarh Sahib: Three kanwariyas were killed while another was seriously injured after a car hit them on the Sirhind GT Road early Sunday, police said.
Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the bereaved families and free medical treatment for the injured person.
The incident occurred when a group of kanwariyas were returning to Kotkapura in Faridkot district after carrying holy water from the Gangotri in Uttarakhand.
The injured were shifted to the civil hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib, where doctors declared three of them dead.
The deceased were identified as Mahinder Pal alias Gagan (43), Deepak Kumar (42) and Jagdish Mittal alias Kalu (40), all from Kotkapura.
“Losing three precious lives is extremely painful,” Sandhwan said, as he prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss. ASI Tilak Raj said a case has been registered at the Sirhind police station and efforts are underway to trace the car driver who fled the spot.
Also read: