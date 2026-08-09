ETV Bharat / state

3 Kanwariyas Run Over By Car In Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib; Speaker Announces Rs 2L for Each Family

Fatehgarh Sahib: Three kanwariyas were killed while another was seriously injured after a car hit them on the Sirhind GT Road early Sunday, police said.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the bereaved families and free medical treatment for the injured person.

The incident occurred when a group of kanwariyas were returning to Kotkapura in Faridkot district after carrying holy water from the Gangotri in Uttarakhand.