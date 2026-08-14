ETV Bharat / state

3 'Kanwariyas' From Nepal Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Rams Into Vehicle In Jharkhand

Koderma: At least three 'kanwariyas' from Nepal were killed, and 10 others were injured when a bus carrying the pilgrims rammed into a stationary vehicle in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Friday, police said. The accident took place at Pokhradih in Satgawan police station area around 4.30 am, an officer said.

"At least three 'kanwariyas' were killed and 10 others were injured in the accident. The injured persons have been admitted to a local hospital," Satgawan police station in-charge Bablu Kumar told PTI.