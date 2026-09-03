Odisha: Ex-Dhenkanal Collector Nityananda Mohanty, Two Others Convicted In 25-Year-Old Corruption Case
Odisha Vigilance registered the case on March 6, 2003, as Vigilance Case No. 10. The court has now delivered its verdict on Thursday.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Dhenkanal/Bhubaneswar: A retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and former Dhenkanal Collector, Nityananda Mohanty, has been convicted in a 25-year-old corruption case that caused a loss of nearly Rs 9 lakh to the government. The Special Vigilance Court in Odisha's Dhenkanal on Thursday convicted Mohanty and two others. Each has been sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine.
The other two convicted are retired District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director Suryanarayan Das and the then transport contractor Satyananda Balsamant.
According to Odisha Vigilance, the case relates to the year 2001-02 when Nityananda Mohanty was serving as Collector of Dhenkanal. At that time, higher transport rates were approved for carrying rice and wheat from the FCI godown to various blocks and gram panchayat headquarters. These rates were more than the rates fixed by the authorities.
Former DRDA Project Director Suryanarayan Das had recommended the higher rates, which were approved by then Collector Nityananda Mohanty. Instead of following the rates fixed by the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation, the handwritten quotation of contractor Satyananda Balsamant was accepted, and excess payment was made.
This caused a loss of Rs 8,99,036 to the government. Charges were framed against the three under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case was registered by Vigilance on March 6, 2003, as Vigilance Case No. 10. After nearly two and a half decades, the court has now delivered its verdict.
Besides one year of rigorous imprisonment, each of the three has been fined Rs 3,000. In case of non-payment of the fine, they will have to undergo an additional three months of rigorous imprisonment. Odisha Vigilance will now take steps to stop the pension of the two retired officers, Nityananda Mohanty and Suryanarayan Das.
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