ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Ex-Dhenkanal Collector Nityananda Mohanty, Two Others Convicted In 25-Year-Old Corruption Case

Dhenkanal/Bhubaneswar: A retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and former Dhenkanal Collector, Nityananda Mohanty, has been convicted in a 25-year-old corruption case that caused a loss of nearly Rs 9 lakh to the government. The Special Vigilance Court in Odisha's Dhenkanal on Thursday convicted Mohanty and two others. Each has been sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine.

The other two convicted are retired District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director Suryanarayan Das and the then transport contractor Satyananda Balsamant.

According to Odisha Vigilance, the case relates to the year 2001-02 when Nityananda Mohanty was serving as Collector of Dhenkanal. At that time, higher transport rates were approved for carrying rice and wheat from the FCI godown to various blocks and gram panchayat headquarters. These rates were more than the rates fixed by the authorities.

Former DRDA Project Director Suryanarayan Das had recommended the higher rates, which were approved by then Collector Nityananda Mohanty. Instead of following the rates fixed by the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation, the handwritten quotation of contractor Satyananda Balsamant was accepted, and excess payment was made.