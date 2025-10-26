ETV Bharat / state

3 False Attempted Child Abduction Cases Reported In Goa; Children Fabricating Stories, Say Police

Panaji: The Goa police on Sunday said that three false cases of attempted child abduction were reported in the coastal state over the last few days, with children themselves fabricating the incidents.

Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta said that these false cases had been reported from Bhuipal (Sattari), Bicholim and Taleigao in North Goa.

He said that a case was registered at Bhuipal village in Valpoi Police station jurisdiction, where the parents had claimed that two unknown men had tried to kidnap their 12-year-old son, who was returning from his aunt's house.

"However, we found no evidence to corroborate the incident. A probe has revealed that the incident may not have occurred," the SP said.

A similar complaint lodged at Bicholim police station alleged that four men had tried to kidnap a 13-year-old boy in Amona village, and the investigation and evidence revealed that no such incident took place, he said.

"The victim himself admitted that he reported the case to avoid parental pressure about his studies," the official said.