ETV Bharat / state

3.5-Tonne Historic Cannon Stolen From Madhya Pradesh's Narwar Fort; International Smuggling Angle Suspected

Shivpuri: A 3,500-kg historic cannon has been stolen from the centuries-old Narwar Fort in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. The theft reportedly took place between Wednesday and Thursday night.

The cannon, weighing around 3.5 tonnes, was installed at an elevation of nearly 3,000 feet inside the fort. According to preliminary information, the thieves allegedly entered the fort from the rear side. Given the massive weight of the cannon, investigators believe the operation was meticulously planned, with the gang possibly using heavy equipment such as cranes and trucks to transport it.

Police suspect the involvement of an organised gang with possible links to international antique and heritage smugglers. Investigators believe around 30 to 35 people may have participated in the operation.

Officials say stealing an object of this size from a remote and elevated fort would have required extensive planning, reconnaissance, heavy machinery, transport vehicles, and logistical support.

Narwar Fort houses 14 historic cannons, but only 13 are left after the theft. The cannons were displayed in the fort's Open Kacheri complex, where security personnel are deployed.