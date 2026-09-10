ETV Bharat / state

3 Die Of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Septic Tank In Odisha's Rayagada

Rayagada: Three persons died of suspected asphyxiation after entering a septic tank to clean it in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Tarpaguda in the Padmapur police station area, they said. The deceased were identified as Harishchandra Bir (46), Prakash Lima (47) and Alok Karad (45), all locals, they said.

One of them entered the tank first, following which the other two went inside one after another. They subsequently became unconscious, apparently due to a lack of oxygen or toxic gases inside the tank, police said.

Fire services personnel later retrieved the bodies of the three victims from the tank, they said. Padmapur police have arrived at the spot after the accident took place and have started investigations into the matter. Both the bodies have been preserved at the Padmapur Group Health Centre until further formalities are completed.