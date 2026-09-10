3 Die Of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Septic Tank In Odisha's Rayagada
One of them entered the tank first, following which the other two went inside one after another and they subsequently became unconscious.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 3:31 AM IST
Rayagada: Three persons died of suspected asphyxiation after entering a septic tank to clean it in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place in Tarpaguda in the Padmapur police station area, they said. The deceased were identified as Harishchandra Bir (46), Prakash Lima (47) and Alok Karad (45), all locals, they said.
One of them entered the tank first, following which the other two went inside one after another. They subsequently became unconscious, apparently due to a lack of oxygen or toxic gases inside the tank, police said.
Fire services personnel later retrieved the bodies of the three victims from the tank, they said. Padmapur police have arrived at the spot after the accident took place and have started investigations into the matter. Both the bodies have been preserved at the Padmapur Group Health Centre until further formalities are completed.
MLA Satyajit Gamang has also visited the spot to analyse the whole scenario. The whole region has become gloomy due to the accident.
Increasing Number of Casualties in Odisha
In this tragedy lies the problem of increasing casualties due to inhaling toxic gases in septic tanks under construction in Odisha. On May 26, six people, including three masons, a labourer, the owner of the house and his son, had lost their lives due to asphyxiation while removing the centring work of the septic tank that was being constructed in the Karla Khunta village of Madanpur Rampur block.
This continues to be a matter of grave concern in terms of public safety even across the country. Statistics show that there have been at least 859 deaths in connection with the cleaning of septic tanks since 2014.
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