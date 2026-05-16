ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Three Detained Under Goondas Act In 'Jana Nayagan' Piracy Case

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police have invoked the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (1982), often called the Goondas Act against three accused arrested in connection with the online piracy leak of Jana Nayagan, the much-anticipated film starring TVK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The three accused - identified as Prashanth, Selvam and Balakrishnan - were detained under the preventive detention law by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing as part of the ongoing investigation into the high-profile leak, police sources said.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan has been one of the most closely watched Tamil films in recent years, largely because it is widely projected as Vijay’s final film appearance before his full-time political career.

The controversy erupted after an HD-quality version of the film allegedly surfaced online even before its theatrical release, triggering outrage across the Tamil film industry. Industry bodies, producers and several film personalities strongly condemned the leak, calling it a major blow to the Tamil cinema industry. Superstar Rajinikanth was among those who publicly demanded stringent action against those responsible.

KVN Productions subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the Chennai Cyber Crime Police, following which an extensive probe was launched.