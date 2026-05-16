Tamil Nadu: Three Detained Under Goondas Act In 'Jana Nayagan' Piracy Case
The Act - used against habitual offenders and activities considered prejudicial - allows authorities to detain individuals without immediate trial for a specified period.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police have invoked the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (1982), often called the Goondas Act against three accused arrested in connection with the online piracy leak of Jana Nayagan, the much-anticipated film starring TVK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The three accused - identified as Prashanth, Selvam and Balakrishnan - were detained under the preventive detention law by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing as part of the ongoing investigation into the high-profile leak, police sources said.
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan has been one of the most closely watched Tamil films in recent years, largely because it is widely projected as Vijay’s final film appearance before his full-time political career.
The controversy erupted after an HD-quality version of the film allegedly surfaced online even before its theatrical release, triggering outrage across the Tamil film industry. Industry bodies, producers and several film personalities strongly condemned the leak, calling it a major blow to the Tamil cinema industry. Superstar Rajinikanth was among those who publicly demanded stringent action against those responsible.
KVN Productions subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the Chennai Cyber Crime Police, following which an extensive probe was launched.
Why Goondas Act Was Invoked
Police have so far arrested nine individuals in connection with the case. Investigators believe the accused were part of a network involved in illegally accessing and distributing copyrighted film content online. Officials said one of the detained accused had reportedly worked as a freelance assistant editor on another film project, raising suspicions about possible insider access and technical involvement in the leak.
Cases were registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, the Copyright Act and the Cinematograph Act.
The Goondas Act — a preventive detention law used in Tamil Nadu against habitual offenders and activities considered prejudicial to public order — allows authorities to detain individuals without immediate trial for a specified period. Police sources said the law was invoked against the three accused considering the scale of the alleged piracy operation and its wider impact on the film industry.
Also read