3 Dead, 5 Injured As Bus Runs Over Devotees Near Patal Peer Pilgrimage Site In Rajasthan
A private bus lost control due to suspected break failure resulting in the death of 3 persons and injuries to 5 others, reports Devendra.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Jhalawar: Three people died and five others were injured as a bus ran over the devotees near the Patal Peer pilgrimage site in Rajasthan during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
The incident was reported within the Sarola police station limits as a private bus carrying pilgrims from Kaithun ran over the devotees who were walking on the road.
Officials said that the bus faced a brake failure resulting in the accident. While one person died on the spot, seven others who were critically injured were rushed to the district hospital for treatment where two people succumbed to their injuries. The condition of the remaining five persons is reported to be stable. Police have begun searches for the driver who fled from the scene after the accident.
Sarola Station House Officer (SHO) Buddharam said that a group of pilgrims had arrived from Kaithun in a private bus to visit Patal Peer, which is located near Bhimsagar, and the vehicle ran over eight devotees who were walking on the road. "Due to brake failure, the bus went out of control and plowed into the group of pilgrims," the officer said.
The pilgrims belonged to Ramganj Mandi and Suket. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the accident spot with the passengers raising alarm after the incident. SHO Buddharam said that Abdul Hamid, a pilgrim from Ramganj Mandi, died on the spot. According to officials seven critically injured people were immediately sent to the district hospital, where Rehan and Talib succumbed to their injuries.
The treatment of the injured persons is going on at the district hospital with doctors closely monitoring their condition. Earlier after receiving the information abut the accident, the police personnel rushed to the scene for necessary investigation and for ensuring timely hospitalisation of the injured.
The police have impounded the bus involved in the accident, officials said. According to police, the post-mortem of the deceased was being carried out and their families have been informed about the deaths.
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