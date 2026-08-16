ETV Bharat / state

3 Dead, 5 Injured As Bus Runs Over Devotees Near Patal Peer Pilgrimage Site In Rajasthan

Jhalawar: Three people died and five others were injured as a bus ran over the devotees near the Patal Peer pilgrimage site in Rajasthan during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The incident was reported within the Sarola police station limits as a private bus carrying pilgrims from Kaithun ran over the devotees who were walking on the road.

Officials said that the bus faced a brake failure resulting in the accident. While one person died on the spot, seven others who were critically injured were rushed to the district hospital for treatment where two people succumbed to their injuries. The condition of the remaining five persons is reported to be stable. Police have begun searches for the driver who fled from the scene after the accident.

Sarola Station House Officer (SHO) Buddharam said that a group of pilgrims had arrived from Kaithun in a private bus to visit Patal Peer, which is located near Bhimsagar, and the vehicle ran over eight devotees who were walking on the road. "Due to brake failure, the bus went out of control and plowed into the group of pilgrims," the officer said.