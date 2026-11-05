3 Crushed To Death As Factory Gate Collapses In Hosur
Krishnagiri District Collector Dinesh Kumar visited the spot and conducted an investigation.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 9:56 PM IST
Krishnagiri: Three workers were crushed to death after the entrance gate of a newly constructed factory collapsed on Thursday.
Construction work for a new auto parts manufacturing factory has been underway for some time now in the first SIPCOT area of Hosur Corporation in the Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu.
The construction of the first entrance gate for the factory was carried out on Thursday. The concrete work for this was underway. At that time, it suddenly collapsed.
Three construction workers were trapped in the rubble and died on the spot. The police, who were informed about the incident, recovered the bodies of the three deceased workers and sent them to the government hospital for post-mortem.
Krishnagiri District Collector Dinesh Kumar visited the spot and conducted an investigation.
At that time, there were no pillars or proper planning to support the weight of the concrete. Therefore, he ordered the Hosur Deputy Superintendent of Police to take strict action against the engineer and others involved.
Dinesh Kumar told reporters, "17 people were involved in the construction work. Of these, 3 people died when the main entrance gate collapsed. It has been revealed that the deceased are from Hosur, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai."
"Four injured people have been admitted to the Hosur Government Hospital. An investigation is underway against the engineer who designed and prepared the building. The 10 workers who survived have been identified by the police. However, the rubble will be completely removed and examined," he said.
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