ETV Bharat / state

3 Crushed To Death As Factory Gate Collapses In Hosur

Rescue operation was underway after an entrance gate collapsed in Hosur ( ETV Bharat )

Krishnagiri: Three workers were crushed to death after the entrance gate of a newly constructed factory collapsed on Thursday.

Construction work for a new auto parts manufacturing factory has been underway for some time now in the first SIPCOT area of ​​Hosur Corporation in the Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu.

The construction of the first entrance gate for the factory was carried out on Thursday. The concrete work for this was underway. At that time, it suddenly collapsed. Three construction workers were trapped in the rubble and died on the spot. The police, who were informed about the incident, recovered the bodies of the three deceased workers and sent them to the government hospital for post-mortem. Krishnagiri District Collector Dinesh Kumar visited the spot and conducted an investigation.