Three Wagons Of Goods Train Derail At Rajasthan's Bundi

Bundi: Three empty wagons derailed during shunting on the ACC line at Lakheri railway station in Rajasthan's Bundi district.

The freight train was heading from the station yard to a cement factory in Lakheri. However, since the accident occurred within the yard and the coaches were empty, no casualties were reported and main rail operations remained unaffected.

Shiv Shankar Shah, an official at the Kota Railway Division, stated that the mishap occurred at 4 pm on Sunday. The wagons derailed on the the ACC cement factory's private line, he said.