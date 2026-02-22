Three Wagons Of Goods Train Derail At Rajasthan's Bundi
Since the accident occurred within the yard and the coaches were empty, no casualties were reported and main rail operations remained unaffected.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
Bundi: Three empty wagons derailed during shunting on the ACC line at Lakheri railway station in Rajasthan's Bundi district.
The freight train was heading from the station yard to a cement factory in Lakheri. However, since the accident occurred within the yard and the coaches were empty, no casualties were reported and main rail operations remained unaffected.
Shiv Shankar Shah, an official at the Kota Railway Division, stated that the mishap occurred at 4 pm on Sunday. The wagons derailed on the the ACC cement factory's private line, he said.
During the shunting operation, three wagons derailed on yard number 8. Railway staff rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Eyewitnesses reported that the coaches tilted to one side with a loud noise.
Following the incident, an Accident Relief Vehicle (ART) and a technical team were immediately dispatched from Kota to Lakheri. The team began re-tracking the derailed coaches and conducting a technical investigation. Officials from the Railway Engineering and Operations Department also arrived at the spot and reviewed the incident.
Preliminary investigations suggest a technical or track-related fault during shunting led to the incident although the exact cause can only be determined after a detailed investigation. Officials stated that the incident will be investigated under railway safety standards and a report will be prepared to prevent such incidents in the future.
