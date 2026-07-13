ETV Bharat / state

3 BJP RS Nominees File Papers In Bengal, Party Defends TMC Turncoats As Post-Poll Strategy Evolves

Kolkata: Three BJP nominees - Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik - filed nomination papers on Monday for the Rajya Sabha bypolls in West Bengal, with the saffron party defending its decision to field the TMC turncoats despite its earlier pledge not to induct leaders from the Trinamool Congress.

The otherwise routine nominations for the July 24 Rajya Sabha bypolls highlighted a visible shift in the BJP's post-assembly election approach, with the party now selectively accommodating opposition leaders it considers politically valuable instead of adhering to its earlier blanket resistance to former TMC functionaries.

Ahead of filing the nominations, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya met the three candidates in the CM's chamber in the assembly before accompanying them to the returning officer.

The vacancies arose after Ray, Dev and Baraik resigned from both the Rajya Sabha and the TMC following the Assembly election. They joined the BJP on July 9 and were named the party's RS nominees within hours, ensuring an immediate parliamentary comeback.

Speaking after filing her nomination, Dev thanked the BJP leadership and legislators for reposing faith in her and described the welcome she received in the party as being "like a family". She said Adhikari had asked her to actively participate in Rajya Sabha proceedings, raise issues concerning the government during debates and Zero Hour, and work in coordination with BJP legislators.

A former Congress Lok Sabha MP from Assam, Dev, asserted that she remained committed to safeguarding Bengal's interests. "I have spoken for Bengal in Parliament before and will continue to work for the interests of the state," she said.

There was a "big difference" between the BJP and the TMC in the way the two parties function, Dev said without elaborating. The BJP, meanwhile, sought to politically justify what many within it had until recently described as an exception to its own policy.

Rejecting allegations that the BJP was undergoing "Trinamoolification", Bhattacharya said the party was bigger than any individual and "the country is bigger than the party", indicating that the induction of the three former TMC MPs was guided by what it viewed as national interest rather than organisational expediency.

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh echoed that argument, saying there was nothing in the party's principles that prevented it from accepting capable leaders from other political formations. "There is no mention anywhere that the BJP cannot take talent from other parties," Ghosh said, noting that several senior BJP leaders, including Adhikari, had switched political sides.

The remarks reflect a calibrated evolution in the BJP's position. Soon after assuming office, senior leaders had maintained that the party would not indiscriminately induct politicians from the former ruling establishment after repeatedly accusing the TMC government of corruption and administrative misgovernance.

The latest move suggests the BJP has drawn a distinction between indiscriminate defections and the selective induction of leaders it considers experienced, politically useful and free from serious baggage. The Rajya Sabha nominations are the clearest expression of that recalibration.