ETV Bharat / state

3 Assam Congress MLAs Join Ruling BJP Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Guwahati: Three Congress MLAs – Kamalakhya De Purakayastha, Sashikanta Das and Basanta Das – on Thursday joined the ruling BJP in Assam, along with two others, ahead of the assembly polls. All of them were inducted into the party by state BJP president Dilip Saikia in the presence of Union minister Pabitra Margherita at a function here.

The development comes close on the heels of former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah joining the saffron party. Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are likely to be held in April.

Purakayastha represents Karimganj (North), while Sashikanta and Basanta are sitting MLAs from the Raha and Mangaldoi (SC) constituencies, respectively.

The two others who joined the BJP are former Congress joint secretary Parsha Bob Kalita and former Trinamool Congress general secretary Kangkan Nath.