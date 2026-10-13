29-Year-Old Driver Dies After Alleged Assault By Bouncers Over Beer Spilled On Woman At Delhi Nightclub
The driver collapsed near his home's entrance after friends brought him back from the nightclub. He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
New Delhi: A 29-year-old driver was allegedly beaten to death by bouncers following a dispute over beer spilling on a woman at a Delhi nightclub, police said. The incident took place late Saturday night at a nightclub under the jurisdiction of Sarai Rohilla police station.
Police have arrested some people in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining accused. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the nightclub to establish the sequence of events and identify everyone involved.
According to police sources, the deceased, identified as Daljit, was a resident of Raghubir Nagar. He had visited the nightclub with a few friends when one of them accidentally spilled beer on a woman, triggering an argument.
The nightclub's bouncers allegedly began assaulting Daljit and his friends. The attack reportedly continued even after the group apologised.
Police sources said some of the nightclub's waiters also joined the assault as the dispute escalated. Daljit and his friends were allegedly beaten with sticks and glass bottles.
When they tried to flee, the attackers allegedly pulled them back and assaulted them again. Daljit sustained the most serious injuries during the attack.
After the assault, Daljit's friends took him home. He collapsed near the entrance of the house and was subsequently rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Daljit is survived by his wife, eight-year-old son and father.
As part of the investigation, police have seized the nightclub's digital video recorder (DVR) and are examining the CCTV footage to identify all those allegedly involved in the assault.
Police have arrested some people in connection with the case, while the search for the remaining suspects continues.
Also Read: