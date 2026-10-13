ETV Bharat / state

29-Year-Old Driver Dies After Alleged Assault By Bouncers Over Beer Spilled On Woman At Delhi Nightclub

New Delhi: A 29-year-old driver was allegedly beaten to death by bouncers following a dispute over beer spilling on a woman at a Delhi nightclub, police said. The incident took place late Saturday night at a nightclub under the jurisdiction of Sarai Rohilla police station.

Police have arrested some people in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining accused. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the nightclub to establish the sequence of events and identify everyone involved.

According to police sources, the deceased, identified as Daljit, was a resident of Raghubir Nagar. He had visited the nightclub with a few friends when one of them accidentally spilled beer on a woman, triggering an argument.

The nightclub's bouncers allegedly began assaulting Daljit and his friends. The attack reportedly continued even after the group apologised.

Police sources said some of the nightclub's waiters also joined the assault as the dispute escalated. Daljit and his friends were allegedly beaten with sticks and glass bottles.

When they tried to flee, the attackers allegedly pulled them back and assaulted them again. Daljit sustained the most serious injuries during the attack.