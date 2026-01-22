ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai To Get A Lady Mayor; Draw For Mayors For 29 Municipal Corporations Is Complete

Mumbai: A lady Mayor will be appointed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the reservation draw for the Mayoral candidates for all 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra was announced on Thursday. Madhuri Misal, the Minister of State for Urban Development, was present when this draw was held in Mantralaya.

Now, political parties can select their candidates for all 29 Municipal Corporations since the categories were selected in this draw. Elections were contested on the basis of these reservation categories on January 15, 2026. These reservation categories were Other Backward Castes (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Women, Open, OBC Women, SC Women, ST Women.

Elections for the 29 municipal corporations and local bodies were held after nine years. Since the announcement, BMC has been of particular interest to the entire Maharashtra, and the reservation of this position for a woman from the general category has increased political activity within the Mahayuti alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena. This draw has made it possible for the BJP to choose its own mayor.