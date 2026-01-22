Mumbai To Get A Lady Mayor; Draw For Mayors For 29 Municipal Corporations Is Complete
The reservation draw for the Mayoral candidates for all 29 municipal corporations was announced on Thursday.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Mumbai: A lady Mayor will be appointed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the reservation draw for the Mayoral candidates for all 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra was announced on Thursday. Madhuri Misal, the Minister of State for Urban Development, was present when this draw was held in Mantralaya.
Now, political parties can select their candidates for all 29 Municipal Corporations since the categories were selected in this draw. Elections were contested on the basis of these reservation categories on January 15, 2026. These reservation categories were Other Backward Castes (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Women, Open, OBC Women, SC Women, ST Women.
Elections for the 29 municipal corporations and local bodies were held after nine years. Since the announcement, BMC has been of particular interest to the entire Maharashtra, and the reservation of this position for a woman from the general category has increased political activity within the Mahayuti alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena. This draw has made it possible for the BJP to choose its own mayor.
However, this mayoral reservation lottery has drawn criticism from the Shiv Sena (UBT). Leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) objected to this draw. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader of the party in BMC, Kishori Pednekar, expressed her disapproval on this occasion, stating, "The Mumbai Women OBC seat was not included in the draw for BMC. We feel this is an injustice done to the OBC women."
She added, "There should be three ST candidates, according to the new rule. But the government deliberately made sure there were only two ST candidates. Mumbai is subject to their rule, and it shows the lottery was manipulated. We object to this entire procedure."
The Women OBC seat is still up for debate. The open category was used for the mayoral position in 2019 and 2022. Misal said, "Their objection was not based on any rule. According to them, they wanted a specific reservation in Mumbai, and they created a commotion about what could be done to achieve that. We asked them several times, and registering an objection is their right. The administration and I maintain that all formal process has been completed according to the rules. We will consider their objections."
Also Read