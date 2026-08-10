28 Vehicle Owners Booked For Toll Breach While Following Police Vehicles Carrying Atiq Ahmed's Son
The FIR was registered at around 1.30 pm on the complaint of toll plaza assistant manager Jai Prakash Yadav.
By PTI
Published : August 10, 2026 at 12:16 AM IST|
Updated : August 10, 2026 at 2:42 AM IST
Prayagraj: The owners of twenty-eight vehicles that allegedly followed police vehicles transporting late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Umar were booked on Sunday for breaking through a toll barrier and passing the Nawabganj toll plaza without paying the required fee, police said.
The FIR was registered at around 1.30 pm on the complaint of toll plaza assistant manager Jai Prakash Yadav. Police said the vehicles were identified by their registration numbers and CCTV footage, and efforts are underway to identify their occupants and recover unpaid tolls.
According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 3.50 pm on Saturday when Umar was being brought to Prayagraj in police custody to attend the funeral of his younger brother Aban Ahmed.
After the government vehicles transporting Umar passed through toll booth number 3, approximately 25 to 30 private vehicles, allegedly belonging to his supporters, followed them. The drivers allegedly broke the boom barrier and sped through without paying the toll, as stated in the complaint.
The toll management has claimed financial loss due to the vehicles passing without payment. Police are examining the CCTV footage and vehicle registration numbers to identify the vehicles and those involved, officials said.
The case comes a day after Umar and his elder brother Ali were brought to Prayagraj in police custody to attend the funeral of Aban (21), who was buried at the Kasari-Masari graveyard on Saturday evening amid heavy security.
On Friday, the Allahabad High Court granted conditional parole to Umar, lodged in Lucknow jail, and Ali, lodged in Jhansi jail, to attend their younger brother's funeral.
Aban and his friend Sonu (25) died in a road accident in Jhansi district on Thursday. Aban was travelling with associates to visit his brother in jail when the speeding SUV hit a divider and overturned on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway.
Aban was buried near the grave of his father, Atiq Ahmed. The graves of Atiq's brother Ashraf and son Asad are also located at the same cemetery.