ETV Bharat / state

28 Vehicle Owners Booked For Toll Breach While Following Police Vehicles Carrying Atiq Ahmed's Son

Prayagraj: The owners of twenty-eight vehicles that allegedly followed police vehicles transporting late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Umar were booked on Sunday for breaking through a toll barrier and passing the Nawabganj toll plaza without paying the required fee, police said.

The FIR was registered at around 1.30 pm on the complaint of toll plaza assistant manager Jai Prakash Yadav. Police said the vehicles were identified by their registration numbers and CCTV footage, and efforts are underway to identify their occupants and recover unpaid tolls.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 3.50 pm on Saturday when Umar was being brought to Prayagraj in police custody to attend the funeral of his younger brother Aban Ahmed.

After the government vehicles transporting Umar passed through toll booth number 3, approximately 25 to 30 private vehicles, allegedly belonging to his supporters, followed them. The drivers allegedly broke the boom barrier and sped through without paying the toll, as stated in the complaint.

The toll management has claimed financial loss due to the vehicles passing without payment. Police are examining the CCTV footage and vehicle registration numbers to identify the vehicles and those involved, officials said.