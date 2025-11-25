ETV Bharat / state

28 Naxals Lay Down Arms in Narayanpur, Major Blow To Dandakaranya Cadres

This batch also included several high-value cadres. Among them was Dinesh alias Pandi, a feared DVC member from the Kutul Area Committee, carrying a bounty of ₹8 lakh. In all, the 28 Maoists, 19 women and 9 men, had a combined reward of ₹89 lakh on their heads. They surrendered INSAS rifles, SLRs, and .303 guns.

Earlier today, a police vehicle pulled up at the Superintendent of Police’s office in Narayanpur, carrying 28 uniformed Naxalites. The district administration kept the operation extremely confidential, deploying heavy security to ensure the group’s safe arrival. Officials confirmed that all those who surrendered had been involved in violent activities for many years.

Narayanpur: Influenced by the Chhattisgarh government’s new Naxal rehabilitation policy, 28 Naxals from the Dandakaranya region have once again laid down arms. They arrived in Narayanpur under tight security, signalling a renewed faith in the Constitution and in the state’s Rehabilitation to Revival (Puna Margem) policy. All of them were active members of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DSZC), and each surrendered with weapons in hand.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P and Narayanpur SP Robinson Gudiya were present during the surrender. Before them, the cadres pledged to return to society and rebuild their lives. Officials said all government rehabilitation benefits will be extended to them under the state policy.

The rifles that were surrendered. (ETV Bharat)

The Puna Margem (Rehabilitation to Rebirth) campaign continues to play a key role in encouraging Maoists to abandon the movement. The policy offers security, legal support, financial aid, and comprehensive rehabilitation for those willing to come back.

In a symbolic gesture, family members and community leaders handed saplings to the surrendered Maoists. They said the growing plants would mark a fresh start, bringing prosperity and responsibility as the former cadres reintegrate into society.

Naxalites being handed saplings, symbolising a fresh start. (ETV Bharat)

Authorities believe the Maoist organisation is steadily weakening. With several senior leaders killed or surrendering in recent years, fear and uncertainty have gripped the outfit. Both the Union Home Ministry and the state government have set March 31, 2026, as the target to end Maoism in the region, and officials say the goal now appears within reach.

“The government’s surrender policy is proving highly effective. We will soon declare Narayanpur a Naxal-free district. The Kutul Area Committee is nearly extinct, and peace is returning. The Poona Marghem scheme is working, and surrenders are rising rapidly,” said Bastar IG Sundarraj P.

Narayanpur SP Robinson Gudiya added that 287 Maoists have surrendered this year, compared to just 16 last year. He attributed the surge to welfare schemes, improved police–public relations, and growing trust in security forces. “We hope the entire region will soon be free of Naxalism,” he said.