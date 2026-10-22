ETV Bharat / state

271 Pilgrims Die Due To Health Complications During Char Dham Yatra This Year, Highest In Kedarnath

This pilgrimage to the four shrines in the Himalayan region is distinct from other pilgrimages as devotees are required to reach high altitudes in a short span of time amid lower oxygen levels and rapid changes in weather conditions. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: A total of 271 pilgrims have died due to medical conditions during Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand so far this year.

Since the yatra began on April 19, Kedarnath recorded the highest number of deaths at 132, while 85 people lost their lives in Badrinath till October 21. Additionally, 34 pilgrims died in Yamunotri and 20 in Gangotri, bringing the total number of deaths across the four shrines to 271.

The figure, compiled by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), does not include pilgrims who lost their lives in accidents along the routes to the shrines. The high number of deaths in Kedarnath and Badrinath remains a significant challenge for the health department and officials managing the pilgrimage. Though the initial influx of pilgrims was slow, the pilgrimage gradually gained momentum, and by October 21, the total number of pilgrims had surpassed the 60 lakh-mark, which is the highest in the history of the Yatra. This pilgrimage to the four shrines in the Himalayan region is distinct from other pilgrimages as devotees are required to reach high altitudes in a short span of time amid lower oxygen levels and rapid changes in weather conditions. The physical exertion of the ascent, combined with fatigue, cold temperatures, and pre-existing medical conditions, places significant strain on the body. Individuals suffering from heart ailments, respiratory issues, high blood pressure, or diabetes, in particular, need to exercise extra caution during the pilgrimage. Ignoring symptoms of altitude-related illness can lead to critical, life-threatening situations.