271 Pilgrims Die Due To Health Complications During Char Dham Yatra This Year, Highest In Kedarnath
More than 60 lakh devotees have undertaken the Yatra in Uttarakhand so far this season, which is the highest in its history, reports Kirankant Sharma.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 10:34 AM IST|
Updated : October 22, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Dehradun: A total of 271 pilgrims have died due to medical conditions during Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand so far this year.
Since the yatra began on April 19, Kedarnath recorded the highest number of deaths at 132, while 85 people lost their lives in Badrinath till October 21. Additionally, 34 pilgrims died in Yamunotri and 20 in Gangotri, bringing the total number of deaths across the four shrines to 271.
The figure, compiled by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), does not include pilgrims who lost their lives in accidents along the routes to the shrines.
The high number of deaths in Kedarnath and Badrinath remains a significant challenge for the health department and officials managing the pilgrimage.
Though the initial influx of pilgrims was slow, the pilgrimage gradually gained momentum, and by October 21, the total number of pilgrims had surpassed the 60 lakh-mark, which is the highest in the history of the Yatra.
This pilgrimage to the four shrines in the Himalayan region is distinct from other pilgrimages as devotees are required to reach high altitudes in a short span of time amid lower oxygen levels and rapid changes in weather conditions. The physical exertion of the ascent, combined with fatigue, cold temperatures, and pre-existing medical conditions, places significant strain on the body. Individuals suffering from heart ailments, respiratory issues, high blood pressure, or diabetes, in particular, need to exercise extra caution during the pilgrimage. Ignoring symptoms of altitude-related illness can lead to critical, life-threatening situations.
In such a context, merely issuing health advisories before the commencement of the pilgrimage is insufficient. It is essential to monitor the well-being of pilgrims throughout their journey. There must be provisions for immediate medical intervention when a patient shows serious symptoms. Moreover, an effective system should be in place to transport patients to hospitals at lower altitudes whenever necessary. Even though the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other security personnel have, on various occasions, successfully rescued many pilgrims, fatalities continue to rise.
Ashutosh, a priest at Badrinath, noted that before the start of the Char Dham Yatra, relevant departments make arrangements for healthcare facilities, medical centres, screening, and emergency assistance. Pilgrims are also advised to look after their health, get adequate rest, and consult a doctor if they have underlying medical conditions. Given the number of deaths, it has become crucial to evaluate how effectively these arrangements reach the pilgrims who need them most.
While healthcare facilities and the availability of doctors have improved across all hilly regions, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, over the past few years, the number of fatalities continues to rise. "This is a matter of concern and requires serious consideration," Ashutosh said.
In 2022, 311 pilgrim deaths were recorded, which went up to 245 in 2023 and 246 in 2024. In 2025, 218 deaths were recorded by the SEOC.
The Uttarakhand government has consistently emphasised prioritising the safety and well-being of pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra. While reviewing the arrangements for the pilgrimage, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to ensure a safe and smooth journey for the pilgrims. He stressed the importance of continuous monitoring of the pilgrimage routes and vulnerable locations, as well as ensuring immediate action in the event of any issues. However, the current death toll raises questions about the effectiveness of the existing arrangements for handling health-related emergencies.
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