27 Years Of Marriage, 5 Children, 10-Year Trial: Kashmir Man Booked Under Section 498A Acquitted

Srinagar: Bringing closure to a marital-cruelty case that lingered for a decade, a Srinagar court on Tuesday acquitted 55-year-old Mohammad Akber Bhat of all charges under Sections 498A, 406 and 506 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). The case had been initiated by his wife Shamima Akther, now around 52, after she alleged harassment, violence and misappropriation of her daughter's gold ornaments.

The judgment, delivered by Third Additional Munsiff/JMIC Srinagar Varun Kumar, spans an exhaustive dissection of witness testimonies and procedural gaps that ultimately led the court to rule that the prosecution had failed to establish cruelty, breach of trust or criminal intimidation beyond reasonable doubt.

"The said witness statements are inconsistent and full of contradictions and create doubt in the mind of the court," the judge wrote while concluding the 23-page verdict.

According to the prosecution, the complainant Shamima, married to Bhat for "nearly 27 years" and mother of five (two sons and three daughters), approached Harwan Police Station in 2015 claiming physical abuse and neglect. She alleged that Bhat, then a government employee, had developed extra-marital relations and was threatening to divorce her while withholding financial support from the family.

She also accused him of taking away gold ornaments belonging to their daughter Mymoona, whose engagement had been finalised. The FIR was registered only after she moved the court under Section 156(3) CrPC, which prompted an order for investigation.

Three of the couple's children testified for the prosecution. Their statements painted a picture of a fractured household, accusations of beatings and abandonment, and a father who had allegedly left the family home in 2016 after performing a second marriage.

However, the judge noted glaring inconsistencies in the children's testimonies. PW1 (the complainant) claimed her daughter was hit with a lock and she herself was struck with a stick. "It has come to the notice of this court that though the instance of beating as well as teasing has been reported in his statements by the prosecution witness number one that too of 2015 but the exact dates are not known. She has also stated that she and his daughter also got injured and Pw-2 (Mymoona) was hit by a lock and she was beaten by a stick due to which there was an injury on the belly of the prosecution witness No 1 (Shamima), but such have been vague and no specific instance has been provided," the judge wrote.

He further wrote that the PW2, the daughter (Mymoona), did not corroborate the details or the alleged weapon."...the daughter of the prosecution witness number one who stated the incident is of 2015 and has stated that the accused used to beat her and her mother (Shamima) that is Pw-1 and has also stated the reason for such treatment to be the accused's motive to perform the second marriage that is why he was teasing and beating her mother. She has also put the blame upon the accused for leaving them alone when she and her sisters were at the age of marriage and nothing with regard to the expenses of marriage were paid by the accused," the Judge noted.

He further said, "From the statement of the prosecution witness number two it is clear that he has not stated a specific incident of Cruelty, Intimidation or physical violence by the accused with her and her mother and the exact details of the incident have not been mentioned in the statement of the prosecution witness number two... While reading the statement of prosecution witness 2 (Mymoona), it is quite clear that there is no coherent as well as proper description of any incident of violence, Cruelty which could be noted and considered by this court. Even a major fact which is related to the weapon and nature of cruelty, beating or injury has not been stated or elucidated by the prosecution witness no 2 in her testimony."

Observing the testimony of PW3, the son (Ashiq Hussain Bhat), the judge said that he spoke of injuries but had no idea how they were inflicted. "...he also states the time of the incident to be of 2015 and has stated that the accused used to beat the prosecution witness number one and two (and her sisters and brothers) however no specific instance has been provided by the prosecution witness number three in his testimony. He states that his sister who is prosecution witness number two got injured at her head but he is not able to provide any detail with regard to the weapon with which she was injured and the details of how such injury happened," the judge writes.

Her further notes, "He (Ashiq Hussain Bhat) even states that his mother was also beaten and her waist got injured but the instrument of injury has not been provided...While going through the cross examination of the prosecution witness number three it is clear that he was thrown out of the house by the accused for which the neighbours came to the rescue but no specific neighbour has come before this court to support this version."