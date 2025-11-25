27 Years Of Marriage, 5 Children, 10-Year Trial: Kashmir Man Booked Under Section 498A Acquitted
The court found no direct incident of violence, intimidation and cruelty attributed to the accused.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 25, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST
Srinagar: Bringing closure to a marital-cruelty case that lingered for a decade, a Srinagar court on Tuesday acquitted 55-year-old Mohammad Akber Bhat of all charges under Sections 498A, 406 and 506 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). The case had been initiated by his wife Shamima Akther, now around 52, after she alleged harassment, violence and misappropriation of her daughter's gold ornaments.
The judgment, delivered by Third Additional Munsiff/JMIC Srinagar Varun Kumar, spans an exhaustive dissection of witness testimonies and procedural gaps that ultimately led the court to rule that the prosecution had failed to establish cruelty, breach of trust or criminal intimidation beyond reasonable doubt.
"The said witness statements are inconsistent and full of contradictions and create doubt in the mind of the court," the judge wrote while concluding the 23-page verdict.
According to the prosecution, the complainant Shamima, married to Bhat for "nearly 27 years" and mother of five (two sons and three daughters), approached Harwan Police Station in 2015 claiming physical abuse and neglect. She alleged that Bhat, then a government employee, had developed extra-marital relations and was threatening to divorce her while withholding financial support from the family.
She also accused him of taking away gold ornaments belonging to their daughter Mymoona, whose engagement had been finalised. The FIR was registered only after she moved the court under Section 156(3) CrPC, which prompted an order for investigation.
Three of the couple's children testified for the prosecution. Their statements painted a picture of a fractured household, accusations of beatings and abandonment, and a father who had allegedly left the family home in 2016 after performing a second marriage.
However, the judge noted glaring inconsistencies in the children's testimonies. PW1 (the complainant) claimed her daughter was hit with a lock and she herself was struck with a stick. "It has come to the notice of this court that though the instance of beating as well as teasing has been reported in his statements by the prosecution witness number one that too of 2015 but the exact dates are not known. She has also stated that she and his daughter also got injured and Pw-2 (Mymoona) was hit by a lock and she was beaten by a stick due to which there was an injury on the belly of the prosecution witness No 1 (Shamima), but such have been vague and no specific instance has been provided," the judge wrote.
He further wrote that the PW2, the daughter (Mymoona), did not corroborate the details or the alleged weapon."...the daughter of the prosecution witness number one who stated the incident is of 2015 and has stated that the accused used to beat her and her mother (Shamima) that is Pw-1 and has also stated the reason for such treatment to be the accused's motive to perform the second marriage that is why he was teasing and beating her mother. She has also put the blame upon the accused for leaving them alone when she and her sisters were at the age of marriage and nothing with regard to the expenses of marriage were paid by the accused," the Judge noted.
He further said, "From the statement of the prosecution witness number two it is clear that he has not stated a specific incident of Cruelty, Intimidation or physical violence by the accused with her and her mother and the exact details of the incident have not been mentioned in the statement of the prosecution witness number two... While reading the statement of prosecution witness 2 (Mymoona), it is quite clear that there is no coherent as well as proper description of any incident of violence, Cruelty which could be noted and considered by this court. Even a major fact which is related to the weapon and nature of cruelty, beating or injury has not been stated or elucidated by the prosecution witness no 2 in her testimony."
Observing the testimony of PW3, the son (Ashiq Hussain Bhat), the judge said that he spoke of injuries but had no idea how they were inflicted. "...he also states the time of the incident to be of 2015 and has stated that the accused used to beat the prosecution witness number one and two (and her sisters and brothers) however no specific instance has been provided by the prosecution witness number three in his testimony. He states that his sister who is prosecution witness number two got injured at her head but he is not able to provide any detail with regard to the weapon with which she was injured and the details of how such injury happened," the judge writes.
Her further notes, "He (Ashiq Hussain Bhat) even states that his mother was also beaten and her waist got injured but the instrument of injury has not been provided...While going through the cross examination of the prosecution witness number three it is clear that he was thrown out of the house by the accused for which the neighbours came to the rescue but no specific neighbour has come before this court to support this version."
The court observed that "no specific incident of cruelty, intimidation or physical violence" had been described with clarity.
Adding to the contradictions, the couple's other daughter Rukhsana, appearing as defence witness, rejected the allegations. She told the court that although "verbal fights" happened, "there was no manhandling" and that the case filed by her siblings and mother was "concocted and untrue."
"Only one defence witness namely Rukhsana who is also the daughter of the accused has come before this court and she has clearly stated that some sort of quarrel used to happen between her mother and father but she disputes the statement given by her sister (witness number two) about manhandling mother and sister by the accused even in his cross she is firm that the quarrel was of a nature of a verbal fight and the accusations which have been labelled against the accused with regard to extra marital affairs is baseless though the accused has contracted second marriage but the accused according to defence witness was handling the homely affairs properly but stopped after the case was registered."
One of the judge's strongest observations related to the absence of medical or documentary proof of violence. "Though the beating and thrashing has been repeatedly mentioned by the witnesses but not a single document like injury memo as well as seizure memo has come before the court which could clearly indicate the same," the judgment points out.
The court also noted contradictions in the record, pointing out that while the prosecution spoke of a belly injury, only photographs of a head injury were on file.
On the allegation of stolen gold, the court highlighted that the Investigating Officer (IO) himself admitted that Section 379 was dropped during investigation. The judge wrote that the IO had "implicated him U/S 406 without any cogent proof" and that "not a single document viz disclosure memo, recovery memo, ‘superdnama’, 'Fard Ladawa' has been proved by any of the witnesses thereby shaky investigation and doubtful one."
Throughout the judgment, the magistrate relied on recent Supreme Court rulings cautioning against vague or omnibus allegations in matrimonial disputes. Quoting from a 2025 Supreme Court decision in Dara Lakshmi Narayana vs State of Bihar, the judge reiterated: "A mere reference to the names of family members in a criminal case arising out of a matrimonial dispute, without specific allegations indicating their active involvement should be nipped in the bud."
He also cited another passage from the same judgment that warns of the "growing tendency to misuse provisions like Section 498A of the IPC as a tool for unleashing personal vendetta."
After evaluating the evidence, the court said it found no coherent or corroborated account of cruelty or intimidation that met the thresholds defined in law.
"No direct incident of violence, intimidation and cruelty which could be attributed to the accused is reflected in the statements of the prosecution witnesses and only hazy details sans any unrelated witness are before the court," the judge held.
"The accused person is acquitted from all the charges and is set at liberty," he ordered, directing that bail and surety bonds be discharged.
