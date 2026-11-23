ETV Bharat / state

27-Year-Old Software Engineer Found Dead In Pune PG; Boyfriend Arrested

Pimpri Chinchwad: A 27-year-old software engineer was found dead at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Pune’s Hinjewadi IT hub on Monday. Police have arrested her boyfriend, also a software engineer, in connection with the incident.

The deceased, Komal Dahake, a resident of Wardha, worked with a tech company and stayed at a PG in Hinjewadi, while the accused, Shubham Dnyaneshwar Kalbande, worked at another IT firm.

Police said a preliminary probe suggested the two had been in a relationship for around 18 months and allegedly had an argument in the wee hours of Monday over suspicions of an affair.

"The disagreement escalated into a physical assault, with Kalbande allegedly attacking Dahake, leading to her death. We have arrested the accused, but the exact cause of death has not yet been established,” they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2 Pradeep Jadhav confirmed the arrest and said Kalbande remained beside Dahake’s body through the night and contacted the emergency helpline 112 on Monday morning to report the incident.