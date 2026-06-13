ETV Bharat / state

Etawah: 27-Year-Old Female MBBS Doctor Preparing For NEET-PG Dies By Suicide; Writes In Note Cannot Cope With Depression.

Etawah: A 27-year-old woman, an MBBS graduate, reportedly committed suicide due to the stress of preparing for her upcoming NEET-PG medical exam while she was studying in her house located in Arjun Nagar Pakka Bagh area of Etawah of Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Saumya Dixit was residing in that place along with her father named Ravikant Dixit, who works under the jurisdiction of the Friends Colony police station. Her mother was visiting her eldest son in Bangalore at the time of this incident, police sources said.

As per Amit Mishra, Station House Officer (SHO), Friends Colony, the incident was reported when the victim’s father arrived back home after work and found the door locked from inside. After trying several times without getting any reply from inside, the deceased’s father managed to break the door open with the help of their neighbours, where he found his daughter dead.

After getting the information, the local police force, together with a senior team of forensics, quickly came to the location and collected a suicide note. According to the note, the dead woman suffered from chronic depression, anxiety, and despair, and felt that she could not stand the "intolerable pain of mind" any longer. She categorically absolved everyone else of responsibility for what she was going to do and apologised to her parents and family.

She also talked about two essential videos that she had on her personal electronic tablet and gave the password, which she noted to be the same as her father's mobile phone password.