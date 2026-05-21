ETV Bharat / state

Biggest Surrender In Jharkhand's History: 27 Naxalites Return To Mainstream

Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra and other officials felicitate a maoist after 27 Maoists surrendered before the police under 'Operation Navjeevan' in Ranchi on Thursday. ( PTI )

Ranchi: In a major success of security forces under 'Operation Navjeevan', 27 Naxalites laid down their arms before DGP Tadasha Mishra at a special ceremony at the Jharkhand Police Headquarters in the Dhurwa area of Ranchi on Thursday. This marked the largest such collective surrender since the state's formation.

Among them, 25 are members of the CPI (Maoist), and two are members of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of Maoists. Police said the surrendered Naxalites have a collective bounty of Rs 33 lakh, and a total of 426 cases are registered. These cases include charges of murder, attacks on security forces, extortion, explosions, and other armed activities.

During the surrender, these Naxalites handed over modern weaponry and a substantial quantity of ammunition to the police. This includes a Light Machine Gun (LMG), five INSAS rifles, nine SLR rifles, a bolt-action rifle, a pistol, 31 magazines, and 3,000 rounds of live ammunition, police added.

Officials said the continued operations by security forces and the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy played a key role in persuading them to return to the mainstream of society.

Those who surrendered include seven sub-zonal commanders, seven area commanders, and 13 active cadres of the CPI (Maoist). Key surrendered Maoists include Gadi Munda alias Gulshan, Nagendra Munda alias Prabhat Munda, Rekha Munda alias Jayanti, Sagen Angaria alias Dokol, Suleman Hansda alias Suni Hansda, and JJMP member Sachin Bek.