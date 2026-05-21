Biggest Surrender In Jharkhand's History: 27 Naxalites Return To Mainstream
Those surrendered carry a collective bounty of Rs 33 lakh, and 426 cases, including murder, attacks on security forces, and extortion, are registered against them.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Ranchi: In a major success of security forces under 'Operation Navjeevan', 27 Naxalites laid down their arms before DGP Tadasha Mishra at a special ceremony at the Jharkhand Police Headquarters in the Dhurwa area of Ranchi on Thursday. This marked the largest such collective surrender since the state's formation.
Among them, 25 are members of the CPI (Maoist), and two are members of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of Maoists. Police said the surrendered Naxalites have a collective bounty of Rs 33 lakh, and a total of 426 cases are registered. These cases include charges of murder, attacks on security forces, extortion, explosions, and other armed activities.
During the surrender, these Naxalites handed over modern weaponry and a substantial quantity of ammunition to the police. This includes a Light Machine Gun (LMG), five INSAS rifles, nine SLR rifles, a bolt-action rifle, a pistol, 31 magazines, and 3,000 rounds of live ammunition, police added.
Officials said the continued operations by security forces and the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy played a key role in persuading them to return to the mainstream of society.
Those who surrendered include seven sub-zonal commanders, seven area commanders, and 13 active cadres of the CPI (Maoist). Key surrendered Maoists include Gadi Munda alias Gulshan, Nagendra Munda alias Prabhat Munda, Rekha Munda alias Jayanti, Sagen Angaria alias Dokol, Suleman Hansda alias Suni Hansda, and JJMP member Sachin Bek.
Others who returned to the mainstream include Darshan alias Binj Hansda, Karan Tiu alias Dangur, Basumati Jerai alias Basu, Baijnath Munda, Raghu Kayam alias Guna, Kishore Sirka alias Durga Sirka, and Ram Dayal Munda.
Among the women cadres who surrendered are Vandana alias Shanti, Sunita Sardar, Sapna alias Suru Kalundia, and Anisha Koda alias Rani.
Police officials said all surrendered extremists would receive financial assistance and rehabilitation benefits under the state government's policy. Additional incentives will also be provided for depositing weapons.
Senior officials present at the event included IG Pankaj Kamboj, IG Prabhat Kumar, IG Sunil Bansal, IG Asim Vikrant Minz, IG Anoop Birthare, IG Mayur Patel Kanhaiyalal, DIG Indrajeet Mehta, DIG Manoj Ratan Chauthe, DIG Kartik S., Shailendra Barnwal, SSP Rakesh Ranjan, SP Harish Bin Juma, and SP Saurabh, among others.
Also Read