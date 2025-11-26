ETV Bharat / state

26/11 Aftermath: Maharashtra Police Draft Drone-Use Policy For Mumbai, Other Key Cities

A police constable walks past a mural depicting Nariman House, one of the sites of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, on the eve of the anniversary of the gruesome incident, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2024. ( PTI )

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Police are drafting a drone-use policy to strengthen security and surveillance in key cities, including Mumbai, as part of preparations against unconventional terror threats, a senior official said on Wednesday.

As Mumbai marks the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks carried out by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan, the city has significantly strengthened its police force with modern equipment and advanced technology to counter future threats, the official told PTI.

Earlier reports had warned that future terror strikes could involve unconventional methods. In response, the city and state police have enhanced training, strengthened capabilities, and equipped personnel with modern weapons and technology to neutralise any threat, he said.

While upgrading themselves with the latest technology, the state police, along with the central agencies, are working on a drone-use policy for the security and surveillance of important cities, including Mumbai, he said.

Ten Pakistani terrorists launched a series of coordinated attacks at vital places in the city, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Taj and Oberoi hotels in south Mumbai on November 26, 2008. As many as 166 persons lost their lives and several others were injured in the attacks that lasted around 60 hours.

"The Maharashtra government is working on a drone-use policy and its blueprint has been prepared by the state police's elite commando unit Force One with the help of the central agencies," the official said.

After building the capability of the force in using drones for security and surveillance, there will be a drone unit in the police force, including Mumbai, he said.

As per policy, the timing and locations of drone deployments will be decided based on situational needs, the official said, adding that drones will aid surveillance not only in megacities but also in Naxal-affected areas.