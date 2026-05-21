26-Year-Old Mystery Solved After Car, Human Remains Found In Bhakra Canal In Punjab
The vehicle was pulled out from nearly 32 feet underwater with the help of a crane.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Ropar: A 26-year-old mystery in Punjab’s Ropar district was finally resoved after a rusted Maruti Omni van and human skeletal remains were recovered from the Bhakra canal. The family of the deceased had spent decades searching for their missing loved ones.
The vehicle was pulled out from nearly 32 feet underwater with the help of a crane. Inside the van, rescuers found a child’s school uniform, shoes, scattered personal belongings and human skeletal remains.
The remains are believed to be of four individuals from Kotla village near Shri Kiratpur Sahib who mysteriously disappeared on October 17, 2000, while returning from a wedding ceremony.
According to family members, Munni Lal, Tej Ram, Surjit Singh and Surjit’s eight-year-old son Kalu had attended a wedding function in 2000. After the ceremony, the four were travelling back home together in Tej Ram’s Maruti Omni van when the vehicle reportedly fell into the canal near Kotla village.
Despite searches carried out for nearly two months at the time, no trace of the victims or the vehicle could be found. Eventually, the families lost hope, however, they said they hoped that one day they will get some information about them.
The families said they spent a lot of money trying to locate the missing persons after initial police and administrative search efforts failed.
Sita Devi, wife of deceased Munni Lal, said the families exhausted their savings and even sold property during the search.
“My husband Munni Lal worked as a pastry chef. In 2000, the four people were returning from a wedding when their van fell into the canal. We searched everywhere but found nothing. We even sold our shop and spent all our savings searching for them, but there was no clue. Eventually, we were helpless,” she said.
She thanked local diver Kamalpreet Singh Saini for recovering the van and remains after 26 years.
“We performed the final religious rituals on May 31,” she added. The case took a dramatic turn when diver Kamalpreet Saini entered the Bhakra canal while searching for another missing person. During the operation, he spotted the damaged vehicle deep under the water.
Following the discovery, authorities launched a recovery operation. Due to strong water currents and the passage of time, the roof and rear portion of the vehicle had been completely destroyed.
After nearly three hours of effort, the vehicle was finally pulled out. Upon opening it, officials recovered skeletal remains along with belongings preserved inside the van for over two decades, including the school uniform believed to belong to eight-year-old Kalu.
‘For Us, Our Brother Is Finally Gone’ Munni Lal’s sister Bindra said the family had continued hoping for years that her brother might still return.
“Even after learning about the accident, we never completely gave up hope. Sometimes we felt our brother would come back one day. Our parents died longing for him,” she said.
“My sister-in-law went through extremely difficult times. Munni Lal’s son and daughter are now married. Earlier, we hoped he would return, but now that the remains have been found, for us, our brother is finally gone,” she added.
Family members said the skeletal remains and bones recovered from the vehicle were collected according to religious customs. The families later gathered at the historic Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib in Ropar, where they held prayers before immersing the ashes of their loved ones, finally bringing an end to a 26-year-long wait for answers.
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