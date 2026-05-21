ETV Bharat / state

26-Year-Old Mystery Solved After Car, Human Remains Found In Bhakra Canal In Punjab

Ropar: A 26-year-old mystery in Punjab’s Ropar district was finally resoved after a rusted Maruti Omni van and human skeletal remains were recovered from the Bhakra canal. The family of the deceased had spent decades searching for their missing loved ones.

The vehicle was pulled out from nearly 32 feet underwater with the help of a crane. Inside the van, rescuers found a child’s school uniform, shoes, scattered personal belongings and human skeletal remains.

The remains are believed to be of four individuals from Kotla village near Shri Kiratpur Sahib who mysteriously disappeared on October 17, 2000, while returning from a wedding ceremony.

According to family members, Munni Lal, Tej Ram, Surjit Singh and Surjit’s eight-year-old son Kalu had attended a wedding function in 2000. After the ceremony, the four were travelling back home together in Tej Ram’s Maruti Omni van when the vehicle reportedly fell into the canal near Kotla village.

Despite searches carried out for nearly two months at the time, no trace of the victims or the vehicle could be found. Eventually, the families lost hope, however, they said they hoped that one day they will get some information about them.

The families said they spent a lot of money trying to locate the missing persons after initial police and administrative search efforts failed.

Sita Devi, wife of deceased Munni Lal, said the families exhausted their savings and even sold property during the search.

“My husband Munni Lal worked as a pastry chef. In 2000, the four people were returning from a wedding when their van fell into the canal. We searched everywhere but found nothing. We even sold our shop and spent all our savings searching for them, but there was no clue. Eventually, we were helpless,” she said.