26-Year-Old Aspirant Dies During Police Recruitment Run In Maharashtra's Beed

Beed: A 26-year-old youth died after he collapsed during a 1600-metre physical endurance test held as part of a police recruitment drive in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident which occurred at the Kawayat Maidan police headquarters around 12:45 pm has cast a shadow on the drive where over 8,000 aspirants are competing for just 174 vacant posts in the Beed District Police Force. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Bhaskar Vavle, a resident of Parli.

Police said Vavle had participated in the mandatory 1600-metre run when he suddenly felt dizzy and fell on the track. "He was immediately rushed to the district hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival," the police note said. A recruitment process which started early Wednesday morning is expected to run until February 18.