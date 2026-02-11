26-Year-Old Aspirant Dies During Police Recruitment Run In Maharashtra's Beed
Deepak Bhaskar Vavle, a resident of Parli, had participated in the mandatory 1600-metre run when he suddenly felt dizzy and fell on the track.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Beed: A 26-year-old youth died after he collapsed during a 1600-metre physical endurance test held as part of a police recruitment drive in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday, police said.
The incident which occurred at the Kawayat Maidan police headquarters around 12:45 pm has cast a shadow on the drive where over 8,000 aspirants are competing for just 174 vacant posts in the Beed District Police Force. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Bhaskar Vavle, a resident of Parli.
Police said Vavle had participated in the mandatory 1600-metre run when he suddenly felt dizzy and fell on the track. "He was immediately rushed to the district hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival," the police note said. A recruitment process which started early Wednesday morning is expected to run until February 18.
Despite the tragedy, senior officials maintained that the process remains transparent and strictly monitored. Superintendent of Police Navneet Kavat said it has put into service the latest technology, including 'Photo Finish' systems used during international athletic competitions, besides a web of CCTV cameras to ensure impartial selections. “No candidate will be treated unfairly. We are also conducting blood tests to see if any of the aspirants have used stimulants to enhance their performance,” SP Kavat said.
This is not the first instance that this kind of tragedy has struck the recruitment process of the police. In June 2024, last such incident happened. Akshay Birhade fainted and died during the 25-metre running test to be recruited into the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Balegaon.
Similarly, in February 2023, a 24-year-old boy fainted during the 1600-metre running test. However, he was saved after due medical treatment in Mumbai. The police have recorded a case under accidental death, and they are awaiting the post-mortem report to understand the actual cause of the death of Vavle.