26-Week Abortion Dangerous: Gujarat HC Rejects Minor Rape Survivor's Plea After Medical Board's Report
Petitioner's lawyer Bhoumik Shah had submitted that after being sexually assaulted, the girl had been going through severe mental trauma and didn't want the pregnancy.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has refused permission to a minor girl, a rape survivor from Vadodara, to terminate her 26-week pregnancy, following a report submitted by a medical board which cautioned that carrying out an abortion at this stage could be medically risky and dangerous.
The minor girl had approached the High Court and filed a petition seeking permission for termination of the pregnancy, stating that she did not wish to continue with it.
While hearing the plea, the court had directed the medical board at Vadodara's Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital to examine the health of the minor girl and assess her medical condition.
As per the legal procedure, the girl underwent a medical examination on March 11, after which the medical board submitted its report to the court.
The board, in its report, categorically stated that conducting an abortion at 26 weeks of pregnancy would involve greater medical risk for the minor girl compared to allowing the pregnancy to continue and delivering the child.
The board also mentioned that if the baby, if born alive, may face serious medical complications, including breathing difficulties and bleeding, and in such cases the child may require ventilator support.
Taking the medical board's opinion into account, the Gujarat High Court refused to grant permission for the abortion.
At the same time, the court issued several directions keeping in mind the minor girl's welfare and future.
The High Court said the hospital must provide proper medical care and assistance to the minor for the delivery of the child. It further ordered that after the birth of the child, the girl's wishes should be taken into account, following which the process of handing over the child to an adoption agency may be completed.
The court also said that if the minor girl does not wish to stay with her family, arrangements should be made to place her in a women's shelter home.
The High Court directed that the entire cost of the girl's delivery will be borne by the state government.
This apart, the state government has been asked to cover the medical treatment and care expenses of both the minor and the child for six months after birth.
The court also ordered that, the girl should be provided vocational training, while the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has been asked to take a decision regarding arrangements for her further education.
The High Court further directed that the Secretary of the DLSA will continuously monitor the entire process to ensure that the court’s directions are properly implemented.
Bhoumik Shah, who appeared for the petitioner, said the girl's condition and her wishes were placed before the court. However, the court took its decision based on the medical board's report, which highlighted the health risks associated with terminating the pregnancy at this stage. "The court has also issued detailed directions to the state government to ensure necessary support, protection and assistance for the minor, keeping her health, safety and future in mind," Shah said.
Read More
Gujarat HC Seeks Medical Board Report After Minor Rape Survivor Seeks Pregnancy Termination At 26 Weeks