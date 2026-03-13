ETV Bharat / state

26-Week Abortion Dangerous: Gujarat HC Rejects Minor Rape Survivor's Plea After Medical Board's Report

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has refused permission to a minor girl, a rape survivor from Vadodara, to terminate her 26-week pregnancy, following a report submitted by a medical board which cautioned that carrying out an abortion at this stage could be medically risky and dangerous.

The minor girl had approached the High Court and filed a petition seeking permission for termination of the pregnancy, stating that she did not wish to continue with it.

While hearing the plea, the court had directed the medical board at Vadodara's Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital to examine the health of the minor girl and assess her medical condition.

As per the legal procedure, the girl underwent a medical examination on March 11, after which the medical board submitted its report to the court.

The board, in its report, categorically stated that conducting an abortion at 26 weeks of pregnancy would involve greater medical risk for the minor girl compared to allowing the pregnancy to continue and delivering the child.

The board also mentioned that if the baby, if born alive, may face serious medical complications, including breathing difficulties and bleeding, and in such cases the child may require ventilator support.

Taking the medical board's opinion into account, the Gujarat High Court refused to grant permission for the abortion.

At the same time, the court issued several directions keeping in mind the minor girl's welfare and future.